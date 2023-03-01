Manchester United set to be involved in 3-way-transfer battle to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup winner - Reports

Manchester United are one of three top teams interested in Roma attacker and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Paulo Dybala, Spanish outlet Fijaches has claimed.

Dybala, who was once dubbed to be the next big thing in football, left Juventus as a free agent last summer. The Argentine maverick joined Jose Mourinho’s Roma for free and has been in impressive form for the Serie A outfit since then. The baby-faced assassin has featured in 24 games for Roma across competitions this season, bagging 12 times and seven assists.

His excellent run of form and a meager €12 million release clause have reportedly caused three top European clubs to take notice. According to the aforementioned source, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Inter Milan are interested in the 29-year-old’s services.

Los Rojiblancos are not in the best financial state and have to offload players to make any big-ticket purchases. Dybala’s relatively small release clause makes him a lucrative option for the La Liga outfit, though.

Manchester United are also keeping a close eye on the player, possibly as a replacement for the injury-ridden Anthony Martial. As per multiple sources, the Red Devils could get rid of the Frenchman if the right offer arrives in the summer.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, will be short of options up front after Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea in the summer following his loan stint. Bringing in Dybala, who has an abundance of Serie A experience, could considerably bolster the Nerazzurri's attack.

Chris Sutton backs Manchester United to beat West Ham in FA Cup

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are enjoying an excellent run of form. They knocked Barcelona out of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (February 23) before winning the Carabao Cup at Newcastle United’s expense three days later.

On Wednesday (March 1), they will take on West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round. BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes they’ll have no trouble cruising past their opponents, backing them to win 2-0.

In his BBC column, he wrote:

“West Ham got a big win (4-0) over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but they are still in trouble at the bottom of the Premier League table, and they will definitely make changes with their weekend trip to Brighton in mind.

“The Hammers looked more like the team they were last season with the way they attacked Forest, but we might see their second-string at Old Trafford, and the result will reflect that, with another routine 2-0 home win.”

Following the FA Cup commitment with the Hammers, United will return to Premier League action against arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday (March 5).

