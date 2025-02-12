Manchester United set to launch £120 million bid to sign former Manchester City star - Reports

Manchester United are looking to table a £120 million bid for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, according to a report by OkDiario (via Tribal Football). Alvarez left Premier league champions Manchester City last summer in search of regular football.

Since joining Atletico from City for a reported €75 million in August 2024, the Argentine has proven to be a decent signing. In 36 appearances across competitions, the 25-year-old has scored 17 goals and provided four assists for the Madrid-based club.

His impressive performances haven't gone unnoticed, as United are willing to table a mouthwatering offer for the Argentine. The Red Devils' interest in signing Alvarez could be tied to the inconsistency of their current strikers, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Primarily a centre-forward, Alvarez can also feature as a right and left winger in attack. Thus, his attacking versatility might prove to be pivotal for the Red Devils if they manage to sign him. However, the report also mentions earlier claims that Alvarez might be unwilling to move to Old Trafford and would only consider a return to Manchester City.

The 25-year-old is contracted at Atletico till June 2030, making it unlikley that the move will materialize.

How has Rasmus Hojlund performed for Manchester United this season?

Manchester United v Leicester City - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

As Manchester United's target man in attack, Rasmus Hojlund has been inconsistent so far this season. While this could be down to the lack of service upfront, the Danish forward has to improve if he intends to retain the number nine position at the club.

In 31 appearances across competitions, Hojlund has scored seven goals and registered one assist. Given the massive expectations at Old Trafford, his lack of goals might force the Red Devils to go into the market for a new striker.

United find themselves in 13th position in the Premier League standings having registered 29 points from 24 games. Their next outing is an away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 16). Anything short of a win against a struggling Spurs outfit would mount more pressure on Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

