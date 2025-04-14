Manchester United set to launch move for striker rejected by Chelsea: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, who was rejected by Chelsea in the past, this summer.

Vlahovic, 25, has allegedly emerged as a potential outgoing for his outfit owing to his significant salary. With just 14 goals to his name this season, he could be offloaded by the Bianconeri after the end of the campaign.

Now, according to Caught Offside, Juventus are ready to entertain offers of over £47 million for Vlahovic this summer. Manchester United are said to be in pole position to sign the left-footed star, who has drawn interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle United as well.

However, the aforementioned Premier League sides are reportedly set to table offers of around £39 million for the Serbia international. With newly appointed Juventus manager Igor Tudor keen to retain the attacker, the Manchester United target could also renew his contract.

Vlahovic, a former Fiorentina ace, has a deal until June 2026 at his club.

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho upbeat about Chelsea's top five chances after recent goal

Earlier this Sunday (April 13), Chelsea came back from behind to register a 2-2 home league draw against Ipswich Town. Jadon Sancho scored a fine goal from the edge of the box in the 79th minute to restore parity for the west London outfit.

After the end of the Premier League encounter, Sancho told club media:

"We were attacking so much with the momentum. At the corner, I just saw space on the edge of the box and Cole [Palmer] took a quick one to pass me the ball. I saw the goal open and thought 'why not?' and just shot, and I'm happy it went in. But it's a bit disappointing because we dropped valuable points at home and we know each game ahead of us is going to be very tough."

Sancho, who is on a season-long loan from Manchester United, added:

"We really want that Champions League spot. It's not over, we've still got six games to go. From now on, every game is going to have to be a final, so we're going to need everyone at 100 per cent. We have tough games ahead but if we stick together I'm sure we can get what we need from them."

Chelsea, who reportedly have an obligation to buy Sancho, are currently sixth in the 2024-25 Premier League table. They are on 54 points from 32 games, three points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest.

