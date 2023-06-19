Manchester United set measly Eric Bailly asking price amid interest from La Liga club: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to part with Eric Bailly at a paltry fee amid interest from Real Betis.

According to The Daily Mail's Simon Jones, the Red Devils are prepared to sanction Bailly's departure for a mere £2 million this summer. The Ivorian defender has been on loan at Marseille this past season.

Bailly's future at Manchester United looks bleak amid the competition for places in Erik ten Hag's defense. Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire are all options for the Dutch tactician.

The 29-year-old's season on loan at Marseille was not an impressive one. He managed 23 appearances across competitions, helping Les Phoceens keep five clean sheets. Injury issues once again took hold which had plagued him during his time at Old Trafford.

Mundo Deportivo reports Real Betis' interest in Bailly. The Red Devils look set to take a major hit on the £35 million they paid Villarreal for him in 2016. He has a year left on his contract with United, so now is the time to cash in.

Bailly has struggled with fitness throughout his time with the Premier League giants. He has made 113 appearances over the course of seven years, winning the Europa League and the League Cup.

Marseille did have a conditional obligation to buy the Ivorian but those have not been fulfilled. Hence, he is heading back to Manchester United but could be set to depart permanently this summer.

Gareth Southgate explains Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's improvement under Erik ten Hag

Rashford has got back to his best under Ten Hag.

England manager Gareth Southgate has commented on the improvements he has seen in Marcus Rashford's game since playing under Ten Hag. The English forward was in stellar form this season, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 56 appearances across competitions.

Rashford has linked up with the Three Lions for Euro 2024 qualifying action. Southgate has lauded his goalscoring feats this past season under Ten Hag. He said (via 90min):

"The obvious thing [that's improved] is the goals. I think when he has had chances this season that you expect him to score as the season has gone on. Maybe in previous seasons that was a little bit less of a certainty."

Southgate went on to discuss how Rashford has flourished due to Ten Hag's philosophy that he has implemented at the club:

"I think, in working with Erik [ten Hag], he has had to work a bit differently without the ball. There's been a bit more onus on that as a team. I would say the goal tally is big progress for him and something he will be pleased about."

Rashford's future was uncertain last summer after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. He managed just five goals and two assists in 32 games across competitions.

However, Ten Hag has transformed the Englishman into one of Europe's best attackers. He now looks set to extend his stay with Manchester United on a whopping £375,000 per week deal.

