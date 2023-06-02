Manchester United set to offer 2 players as part of deal to sign Arsenal target: Reports 

Manchester United could reportedly offer Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire as part of a potential deal for Arsenal target Declan Rice this summer.

Rice has garnered a lot of interest this summer. He is likely to play his last game for West Ham United against Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League final at the Eden Arena on June 7.

As per the Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in signing the 24-year-old this summer. However, with uncertainties regarding their ownership, the Red Devils might operate on a tighter budget during this transfer window. Hence, they are looking to offload McTominay and Maguire in a deal for Rice.

West Ham manager David Moyes is said to be a huge admirer of McTominay. Maguire, meanwhile, might also play his last game for Manchester United against Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on June 3.

The Red Devils will have to face immense competition for Rice's signature, though. As per the Mirror, Bayern Munich are preparing a massive offer of £95 million, with manager Thomas Tuchel being an admirer of the midfielder.

Rice is also the priority transfer target for Arsenal, who are looking to table an offer of £90 million after the Conference League final (via Football365). The West Ham skipper would prefer to stay in London, which perhaps gives Arsenal an advantage over Manchester United.

Pundit backs Declan Rice to stay in Premier League amidst interest from Manchester United and Arsenal

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has claimed that Declan Rice will not leave England to join Bayern Munich, amidst links to Arsenal and Manchester United. He claimed that English clubs need to pay West Ham's asking price (£120 million) and not let the midfielder leave the Premier League.

“Declan Rice is not going to Bayern Munich. He’s going to go to one of the big clubs in England to try and win the Premier League with an English club. He’s got no reason to go to Bayern Munich, it’s fantastic indexing and a great bit of leverage for other football clubs in England to get their act together to pay the price that West Ham may well want," Jordan said.

"But I’ll be absolutely gobsmacked if an established England player, who is perceived to be one of the best players in his position, will be out of the Premier League playing in Germany, in a league that’s particularly dominated by one football club," he added.

Rice is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He has made 244 senior appearances for West Ham and also contributed 15 goals and 13 assists.

Poll : 0 votes