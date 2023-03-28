Manchester United set to ramp up contract talks with Marcus Rashford after he receives massive £400,000 a week offer from European giants: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to push forward with negotiations over a new contract for Marcus Rashford after he rejected a £400,000 a week offer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Athletic reports that the Parisians have held talks with the Englishman's representatives and offered Rashford, 25, a bumper £400,000 a week contract offer. However, the Red Devils attacker rejected the proposal.

Manchester United triggered the one-year extension clause in his contract, keeping him tied to the club until June 2024. They are eager to keep hold of the in-form striker, who has bagged 27 goals and nine assists in 44 games across competitions.

Rashford appears keen to remain at the Theater of Dreams as he refused PSG's offer. However, United are yet to make significant progress in rewarding their protagonist with a new deal. He currently sits on £225,000 a week at Old Trafford, per Salary Sport.

If Erik ten Hag's side fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, his squad will take a 25% hit to their wages. However, if the Red Devils do qualify for Europe's elite club competition, the forward will continue to earn around the £200,000 a week mark.

Rashford can expect an increase on that should Manchester United clinch top four. They are currently third, boasting a three-point lead over fifth-placed Newcastle United, who they face next on Sunday (April 2). The Red Devils are wary of Financial Fairplay regulations and are keen to reduce the average wage of their first-team squad.

Ten Hag's side will want to move hastily to secure the forward's long-term future amid interest from PSG. Parisian president Nasser Al-Khelaifi gave a glowing assessment of the Englishman during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He confirmed his club's interest when the Red Devils attacker was edging towards becoming a free agent in the summer, telling Sky Sports:

"He's another player that is really amazing. And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely. We're not hiding it, we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?"

Manchester United's Rashford returns to training after missing UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers with England

The English attacker could miss the trip to Tyneside.

Rashford withdrew from England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this past week. The Manchester United forward suffered a knock in his side's 3-1 win over Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals on March 19.

Red Devils fans have fretted over the attacker's fitness as they enter the business end of the season. The club's official website have confirmed that the in-form striker is back in training. Their report says:

"Marcus was able to get out on the grass at our training base on Monday but the Reds' leading goalscorer could only take part in a small session, away from the main group."

However, Manchester United were unable to confirm whether he would be available for their clash against Newcastle on the weekend. Ten Hag's Reds travel to St James' Park in a crucial top-four encounter.

