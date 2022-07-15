Manchester United set to rival Chelsea in race to sign 29-year-old right-back - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign Lens right-back Jonathan Clauss.

The Evening Standard has claimed that the Blues have been monitoring the French defender for over a year. Clauss has now been approached by the Red Devils over a possible transfer to Old Trafford.

Both clubs are admirers of the 29-year-old wing-back, whose contract expires next summer and is valued at £8 million by his current club. Marseille and Atletico Madrid are also reported to be interested in the player.

Having joined Lens on a free transfer from German second division club Arminia Bielefeld in 2020, Claus made the first top-flight appearance of his career later that year. He was even included in the Ligue 1 'Team of the Year' for the past two seasons.

Clauss has scored eight times in his 70 appearances for Nice and received his first call-up to the French national side this year and has since played four times.

The Premier League duo's pursuit of the wing-back will be dependent on whether or not they can sell current players in their squads.

Chelsea will be hunting for a new full-back should club captain Cesar Azpilicueta leave this summer, with the veteran defender strongly linked with a move to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are considering offloading Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been incredibly disappointing since his big-money move from Crystal Palace in 2019.

Manchester United advised to sign Chelsea star by former player

Former United defender Mikael Silvestre believes the Red Devils should attempt to sign N'Golo Kante from their Premier League rivals.

The 31-year-old has become one of the leading defensive midfielders in world football. Kante has already won two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

His future is rumored to lie away from Stamford Bridge, with his contract set to expire next year. Silvestre believes his old side should take advantage of the situation and swoop in for the French international. He told Lord Ping:

"N'Golo could go to United, too. I don't know why his name is being linked away, but for me, he's blue and blue. He could play anywhere and in any of the top teams in Europe. He showed last season he's still on top of his game."

