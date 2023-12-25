Manchester United set sights on 20-year-old Frenchman who was linked with summer move to Chelsea – Reports

Manchester United have reportedly earmarked Olympique Lyon star Rayan Cherki, who was on Chelsea's radar in the summer, as a target.

The Red Devils, who spent over £180 million ahead of this season, have struggled to unlock opposition defences this campaign. They have netted just 18 goals in 18 league matches so far, with creative stars like Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount underperforming of late.

As a result, according to Football Transfers, Manchester United have chosen to set their sights on Cherki. They are likely to launch a move for the star in 2024 to mark the start of a new era under Jim Ratcliffe.

Cherki, who was linked with the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer, has been a vital starter for Lyon over the last two campaigns. The 20-year-old midfielder has scored 14 goals and laid out 18 assists in 119 appearances for his boyhood club so far.

Should the left-footed operator join Erik ten Hag's side, he would emerge as a vital squad member for them. He would provide competition to Antony on the right flank and play in a number 10 role if required.

Manchester United add ex-Chelsea forward Timo Werner to wish list, confirms journalist

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano shared his two cents on Manchester United's potential winter plans. Confirming that they are keen to sign a striker, he wrote:

"It could be one signing, it could be two, but United are looking for opportunities. They are speaking to the agents of some strikers – they had conversations also with Anthony Martial to try to understand his future, because it looks likely he will leave as a free agent in the summer, or he could leave in January."

Romano named ex-Chelsea star Timo Werner as one of three targets:

"They have spoken to the representatives of Donyell Malen and other strikers like Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy. As well as that, a defender is one other position they could cover in January, though that could depend on the fitness of Lisandro Martinez."

Werner, who spent two seasons at Chelsea between 2020 and 2022, has dropped down in the pecking order at RB Leipzig. The 27-year-old has contributed 18 goals and seven assists in 54 overall appearances since rejoining Marco Rose's side for over £25 million in 2022.

During his time at Chelsea, the Manchester United-linked star netted 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 89 matches across all competitions.