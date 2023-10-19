Manchester United set surprise asking price as they look to sell Mason Greenwood next summer - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly make around £20 million by selling Mason Greenwood who has started the season strongly at La Liga side Getafe.

According to The Mirror (via TEAMTalk), Getafe are joined in the race for Greenwood by Sevilla. The English forward is on loan at the Estadio Coliseum and has impressed with one goal and one assist in five games.

However, a return to Manchester United is out of the equation for the 22-year-old after his January 2022 arrest. He was acquitted of all sexual assault-related charges due to key witnesses dropping out of the case.

Thus, the Red Devils are looking to move him on permanently and he's considered a £50 million player at his peak. United could stand to make around €20 million - €25 million (£17.3 million - £21.7 million) by offloading him. He'll have a year left on his contract next summer.

Erik ten Hag never got the opportunity to work with Greenwood as he arrived in June 2022. The English forward was viewed as one of the Premier League's brightest talents before his arrest.

However, both parties agree that the best option is for the Red Devils academy graduate to continue his career elsewhere. He's been extensively promoted on social media by Getafe as one of their best-ever acquisitions.

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold explains how the club came to their decision over Mason Greenwood

The Englishman has no future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United conducted their own internal investigation over Mason Greenwood once charges were dropped against the striker. It took many months and there were suggestions that the club had agreed to reinstate the Englishman into Ten Hag's first team.

However, the Old Trafford outfit reportedly made a dramatic U-turn after mass backlash from fans on social media. Evidence of Greenwood being abusive hit the public domain shortly after his arrest and made the situation untenable.

Manchester United chief Richard Arnold insists the club came to the right decision and acknowledges that lessons were learned. He said (via the aforementioned source):

"It is true that my decision evolved over time, but I believe we came to the right conclusion for all parties. However, I can assure you that we have listened to the feedback and criticism and there are learnings that we can take forward.”

Mason Greenwood made 129 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. He also earned one cap for England during his time at Old Trafford.