Manchester United set transfer stance on 20-year-old star ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Manchester United are ready to offload Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Argentinean forward has lost his mojo under Ruben Amorim and has been a shadow of his former self this season.

Garnacho has registered just one goal and two assists from 21 games since the Portuguese tactician took charge at Old Trafford in November last year. The 20-year-old initially fell out of favor with Amorim, along with Marcus Rashford, but has since worked his way back into the team.

However, his future remains uncertain. The Red Devils were willing to let him go in the winter transfer window amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli. Although a move failed to materialize, Manchester United are ready to listen to offers for the player at the end of the campaign.

Garnacho is under contract at Old Trafford until 2028, and remains one of the club's most valuable assets. The Red Devils are planning to streamline the squad to suit Amorim's tactics and the Argentinean could be sacrificed this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the sale could go ahead for financial reasons.

"There's still a feeling, even though it'd be a reluctant sale, that Alejandro Garnacho is a player that, on the books, could be very valuable and in the same way that Manchester United would have considered a sale in January, it will be the case again for financial reasons in the summer too," said Jacobs via Football Transfers.

Alejandro Garnacho has registered eight goals and six assists from 39 games across competitions this season.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Juventus ace?

Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Juventus starlet Kenan Yildiz, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Turkish forward has caught the eye of the United hierarchy with the Bianconeri this campaign, registering six goals and five assists from 38 games.

The Italian giants have crashed out of the Champions League this season and have endured an inconsistent run in the league as well. Should they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, Juventus could be forced to cash in on Yidiz to address their finances.

The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on the situation as they plan to reinforce their attack this summer. The 19-year-old is versatile enough to carry out multiple roles in attack, which could make him a good fit under Ruben Amorim. However, Manchester United may have to pay €80-90m for his signature.

