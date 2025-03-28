Manchester United set for transfer tussle with PL rival for €40m-rated Portuguese starlet: Reports

Manchester United are interested in signing 19-year-old winger Roger Fernandes, who plays for Portuguese outfit Braga, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Sport Witness). The Red Devils, however, will face competition from Newcastle United in pursuit of the youngster.

United have been in dismal form under Ruben Amorim this season, with the Portuguese boss failing to turn things around in his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

Amorim took over the reins in November after the club sacked Erik ten Hag, who left Manchester United sitting 14th in the Premier League table. The Red Devils are still in the bottom half of the table.

Amorim's side languish in 13th, 12 points adrift of the top four, with the Portuguese boss winning just six of 18 league matches in charge. United certainly have a busy summer ahead in the transfer market as they seek a return to their glory days.

According to the aforementioned report, Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for Braga's Roger Fernandes, who has been linked with Newcastle United in the past.

The Magpies were reportedly ready to pay a substantial sum to bring him to Tyneside when he was 17, but a move never materialized. However, the outlet also claims that a host of other Premier League outfits have been credited with an interest in Fernandes as well.

Manchester City, Aston Villa, Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton & Hove Albion are understood to be admirers of the young attacker, whose contract with Braga includes a €40 million release clause.

Bournemouth star opens up about his future amid Manchester United and Liverpool links

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has opened the door for an exit this summer amid links with Manchester United and Liverpool. Kerkez has attracted interest after impressing at Bournemouth.

The Merseysiders are pursuing the 21-year-old as a long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson. Meanwhile, United have been in the market for alternatives at left-back due to Luke Shaw's injury struggles.

Although his contract runs until 2028, it seems a summer move is on the cards for Kerkez, giving Liverpool and Manchester United a boost in the race to secure his signature.

He said (via This is Anfield):

“As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams. These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point to talk about anything.

“There’s games left, the FA Cup is important for us — these are big things. And then, like I say, when someone comes (in for you) you never know what’s going to happen or where you’re going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens.”

