Manchester United could sign Chelsea flop on loan in January after missing out on Cody Gakpo - Reports 

Former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata has emerged as an option for Manchester United as the Red Devils look to bolster their attacking options. Erik ten Hag's side missed out on signing their primary target Cody Gakpo, with the Dutchman opting to join rivals Liverpool instead.

As per The Daily Mail, the Red Devils are now considering a loan move for former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata.

Manchester United are short of options up front following Cristiano Ronaldo's bizarre exit last month. The 20-time English champions terminated the Portuguese superstar's contract by mutual consent following his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo was believed to be Ten Hag's primary target since the summer. However, the Red Devils have been gazumped by Liverpool for the Dutchman's signature, with PSV already announcing his imminent move to Anfield in January.

Ten Hag is understood to be frustrated with Manchester United for missing out on the Dutch striker.

The Red Devils are going through a tricky period financially with the Glazers unsure of their long-term future as owners as well as the club's heavy spending in the summer. As a result, they reportedly could not offer Gakpo a deal as good as Liverpool.

Manchester United are now reportedly exploring the loan market to find a short-term fix to their striker problems and have identified Morata as a target. The Spain international has played for multiple clubs in Europe and is currently on the books of Atletico Madrid.

The forward previously had a spell in the Premier League with Chelsea which turned out to be a disappointing one. He scored 24 goals in 72 games for the Blues over two seasons before making a loan move to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Morata eventually joined Diego Simeone's side permanently in 2020 but spent the last couple of years at Juventus. He has scored five goals and produced two assists in 20 games across competitions for the Colchoneros this campaign.

Manchester United interested in signing former Chelsea star

Manchester United are reportedly interested in securing the services of former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The England international has impressed for AS Roma since his £34 million move to the Italian capital club from Chelsea last season. He has scored 31 goals and laid out seven assists in 73 appearances across all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side.

Apart from Abraham, Ten Hag's side are also monitoring the likes of Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix and Victor Osimhen as they look to bring in a new striker.

