Manchester United star Casemiro has big desire to join European giants alongside ex-Real Madrid star next summer: Reports

Manchester United midfielder reportedly wants to join Bayern Munich and talks have taken place over him and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso arriving at the Allianz Arena.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicolas reports that Casemiro has a 'big desire' to join Bayern. The 31-year-old signed a four-year deal when he joined United from Real Madrid in August 2022 for €70 million.

Casemiro enjoyed a superb debut season at Old Trafford, managing seven goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions. But, he's struggled this season with a lack of form and injury issues. He's currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, missing Manchester United's last 11 games.

The Brazilian midfielder's future is the subject of speculation with Erik ten Hag expected to make plenty of changes to his squad in upcoming transfer windows. The former Madrid star has reportedly been put up for sale just a year since joining the Red Devils.

It appears Casemiro is eyeing a move to Bayern to continue his career in Europe with the Bundesliga giants. It's claimed that talks have taken place about signing the defensive midfielder and having him joined at the Bavarians by Alonso.

There are question marks over Thomas Tuchel's future at the Allianz Arena amid a topsy-turvy run of form. His side suffered a humiliating 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on December 9.

Alonso's stock is growing at Bay Arena, with Leverkusen top of the Bundesliga, four points ahead of Bayern. The Spanish tactician has overseen 36 goals in 59 games since his appointment in October 2022.

Thus, Casemiro could be reunited with Alonso at Bayern if the Bavarians do look to swoop for the former Madrid duo. They boast plenty of experience from their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United confirm Casemiro is back training on the pitch after long injury absence

Casemiro could return for Manchester United against Bayern.

Casemiro could potentially be in contention to play against Bayern when Manchester United face the Bundesliga giants tomorrow (December 12). The club have confirmed that the veteran midfielder has started training on the pitch following his injury that has left him sidelined since early November.

The Red Devils desperately need to beat Tuchel's side at Old Trafford to remain in this season's UEFA Champions League. Anything less than a victory will mean they crash out of Europe's elite club competition.

Ten Hag's men also need Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen to draw in Group A's other game. Manchester United have been disastrous in Europe this season, sitting bottom of their group with just four points from five games.

Casemiro had been in fine form in the Champions League before picking up his injury. He managed two goals in two games and could be vital if he does return against Bayern.