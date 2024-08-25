Manchester United star closing in on move to Serie A club, Red Devils set to receive £25m for sale of player - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of selling Scott McTominay to Napoli. The Scottish midfielder is set to leave his boyhood club for the Serie A giants coached by former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reports that the Red Devils and Gli Azzurri are close to finalizing an agreement. McTominay is set to arrive at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in a £25,4 million deal.

McTominay, 27, came off the bench in Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (August 24). That looks set to be his last appearance for the club, where he rose through the youth ranks before debuting in 2017.

Napoli has prioritized McTominay over Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour. His fellow Scottish countryman was also on the Serie A club's radar, but they appear to prefer the United man.

McTominay has a year left on his contract, so the Red Devils have been under pressure to cash in on him this summer. He was an important member of Erik ten Hag's side last season, registering 10 goals and three assists in 43 games across competitions.

Manchester United to press ahead with pursuit of Manuel Ugarte: Reports

Manuel Ugarte looks set to be the last potential incoming at Manchester United ahead of the transfer window closing. The Uruguayan midfielder is the club's top target to strengthen their midfield.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that United are focused on sealing a deal for Ugarte. He has downplayed suggestions they are considering turning to Atalanta's Ederson.

Ugarte, 23, agreed personal terms with the Red Devils in July and is waiting for the 'final green light' to head to Old Trafford. INEOS is still trying to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguay international was left out of PSG's first two games of the season amid speculation over a departure.Ten Hag is eager to have more control in midfield, and he will bring that with his ball-winning abilities.

Manchester United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season against Brighton at the Amex on Saturday. They were fine going forward but struggled in midfield at times, especially in the second half.

Ugarte first made a name for himself in the Primera Liga with Sporting CP. His stock rose, and he made a €60 million move to PSG last summer. The Parisians want to recoup that fee, which is why a loan with an obligation to buy is under consideration.

