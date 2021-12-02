Manchester United star deemed “difficult” to sign by European giants due to two important factors: Reports

Juventus have deemed Manchester United star Paul Pogba a difficult target to sign, according to reports. The Bianconeri are said to have been put off by the Frenchman's salary demands and the potential commission to be paid to Mino Raiola.

Pogba joined Manchester United from Serie A giants Juventus for a hefty sum in the summer of 2016. The France international's return to Old Trafford was one that excited the Red Devils faithful.

However, Pogba's transfer to Manchester United has not been as smooth as he would have hoped for. The 28-year-old has often shown signs of his abilities, but has struggled to remain consistent with his performances.

The World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from Manchester United several times over the last few years. And with Pogba now in the final seven months of his contract with the Red Devils, he could soon be on his way out of Old Trafford.

European heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have often been linked with a move for Pogba. There have been suggestions that the midfielder has set his eye on joining Los Blancos.

Another club that has been credited with an interest in Pogba is Juventus. However, the Serie A giants have now deemed the Manchester United star a difficult target to sign, according to reports.

Juventus are said to have been put off by Pogba's potential salary demands. The France international reportedly earns over €10m per season at current club Manchester United.

The Bianconeri are also wary of the commission Pogba's agent Raiola could demand for facilitating the move. These two factors have convinced Massimiliano Allegri's side that Pogba is a difficult target to sign if reports are to be believed.

Juventus are claimed to have adapted a new strategy in the transfer market that sees them avoid paying huge sums in commissions and bonuses. Hence, the Italian giants are skeptical of signing Pogba even though he could be available on a free transfer next year.

Where could Manchester United star Paul Pogba go?

Paul Pogba is currently in the final seven months of his contract with Manchester United. There have been no signs that the France international will sign a fresh deal with the Red Devils yet.

As Pogba's Manchester United future remains in the air, it will be interesting to see who he could join next year. Real Madrid and PSG have been credited with an interest in acquiring the 28-year-old's services.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Pogba will be free to discuss a pre-contract with clubs outside England starting from January.

Edited by Rohit Mishra