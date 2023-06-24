Manchester United star given contract boost as Erik ten Hag unwilling to sanction move for replacement - Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly received a boost regarding talks over a new contract.

According to the Mirror, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is reluctant to spend heavily on a new goalkeeper. This is aiding De Gea's attempts to bring contract negotiations back to the table.

Manchester United have told the Spaniard to take a wage cut on the £375,000 per week wages he currently sits on. Their last offer reportedly stands at £200,000 per week.

However, the 31-year-old is now aware that Ten Hag has other priorities in his sights when using his £120 million transfer war chest. The Spanish goalkeeper's advisors reckon this has strengthened their position in negotiations with the player's contract set to expire on June 30.

Ten Hag is reportedly on the lookout for a proven goalscoring center-forward and wants to strengthen his midfield and defense. These three signings are being prioritized over a new shot-stopper.

Manchester United have been in talks with Chelsea over a deal for Mason Mount. However, those talks have reached an impasse due to the Blues' £65 million valuation. It is reported that they have turned their attention to Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo whose price tag is £80 million.

De Gea may now be better positioned to enter next season as Ten Hag's No.1. He won the Golden Glove last season with 17 clean sheets in 38 games across competitions.

However, United's longest-serving player was not always the most dependable. He made some glaring mistakes, including in his side's 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

The Red Devils have been linked with several goalkeepers this summer amid the uncertainty over De Gea's future. Inter Milan's Andre Onana has seemingly moved into pole position to replace the Spaniard should he leave.

Reports claim that the Premier League giants have informed his agent that they are preparing a bid. It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag's reluctance to spend big on a new shot-stopper will hamper that potential pursuit.

Manchester United are unlikely to swoop for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane isn't expected to join Manchester United.

The aforementioned source reports that a move from Manchester United for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is unlikely.

Spurs are valuing the England captain around £100 million which United are seemingly unwilling to meet. Ten Hag is on the lookout for a new forward but that fee damages the apparent £120 transfer kitty he's been handed.

Kane, 29, has already cemented his place among the greatest strikers in Premier League history. He has bagged 280 goals in 435 appearances across competitions throughout his time with Tottenham.

213 of those goals took place in the Premier League and he is chasing Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals. A move to Manchester United would allow him to continue that pursuit while perhaps offering him a better chance at silverware.

That has been the main topic of debate when discussing Kane's future. He hasn't won a single trophy during his time with the north Londoners and many feel he'll need to depart to do so.

However, Spurs' valuation is putting potential suitors off given that he has just a year left on his contract. It seems likely he'll be remaining with Ange Postecolgou's side.

