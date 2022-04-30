Manchester United star isn't interested in Newcastle United's offer of more than £300,000-a-week - Report

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly not interested in a move to Newcastle United, despite the Magpies willing to offer more than £300,00 a-week.

The 29-year-old is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season with his contract expiring.

A number of top European clubs, including Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, have shown an interest in the United star (per Sky Sports).

Newcastle are also showing an interest, with The Sun claiming he was a target for the Magpies as their revolution under Eddie Howe continues.

They have recently become the world's richest club, having been taken over by a Saudi-led consortium last October.

A number of top talent have already come to the club in January, including Bruno Guimarães for £40 million as well as Kieran Trippier for £13.5 million.

However, according to Miguel Delaney (via GeordieBootBoys) Pogba is not interested in joining the Premier League side.

Newcastle are reportedly prepared to pay the Frenchman £300,000 in weekly wages, which would smash their current wage structure.

However, Pogba can ideally be expected to join a club playing UEFA Champions League football.

He was recently interviewed by French outlet Le Figaro where he revealed his frustrations with the lack of trophies won during his time at Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Paul Pogba on his future: “We have to be honest, I am not satisfied over the last 5 years, but not at all. This year, it’s dead, we will win nothing again. Whether it is with Manchester or in another club, I want to win trophies”, he told Le Figaro. Paul Pogba on his future: “We have to be honest, I am not satisfied over the last 5 years, but not at all. This year, it’s dead, we will win nothing again. Whether it is with Manchester or in another club, I want to win trophies”, he told Le Figaro. 🇫🇷 #MUFC https://t.co/eE0KjnlVMm

Manchester United's Paul Pogba seems set for a move to Paris Saint-Germain

A disappointing end to Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United

Despite rumors of interest from Juventus and Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) seems the likely destination for Paul Pogba.

According to MEN, PSG have made an offer for the Frenchman to bring him back to his homeland. Pogba even commented on a potential move to the Ligue 1 champions in his interview with Le Figaro.

He told the French outlet (via The Sun):

"Why not? It’s always nice to play with your teammates in the national team and club."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Paul Pogba has agreed a four-year contract at PSG and will leave Man Utd for free when his contract runs out this summer.



(Source: Todofichajes) Paul Pogba has agreed a four-year contract at PSG and will leave Man Utd for free when his contract runs out this summer.(Source: Todofichajes) 🚨 Paul Pogba has agreed a four-year contract at PSG and will leave Man Utd for free when his contract runs out this summer.(Source: Todofichajes) https://t.co/xXjtD0ljJ4

Pogba rejoined Manchester United in 2016 from Juventus for a then-world-record fee of £89 million.

He has gone on to make 154 appearances for the Red Devils scoring 29 goals.

The French star may have played his last game for the club as well. He incurred a calf injury in United's demoralizing 4-0 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool on April 19.

He has been part of a woeful Manchester United side this season. They exited all cup competitions and looking likely to miss out on Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils are currently sixth, trailing fourth-placed Arsenal by five points with three games remaining. The Gunners have also played two more games than them.

