Manchester United star linked with move to former club at the end of the season - Reports

On-loan Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst could return to Besiktas at the end of the season. The Dutch frontman's loan isn't expected to be made permanent in the summer.

Weghorst, 30, joined United from EFL Championship outfit Burnley in January. However, they had to prise him away from Turkish side Besiktas, where he was in the midst of a one-season loan. An agreement was reached between all three clubs over the Dutchman heading to Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international has failed to replicate the form he managed at the Vodafone Stadium. He bagged nine goals and four assists in 18 games across competitions for Kara Kartallar. He has managed just one goal and two assists in 14 matches for Manchester United.

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, Besiktas are interested in re-signing Weghorst come this summer. His current contract with Burnley runs until 2025. The Clarets are reportedly yet to make a decision over his future.

Weghorst became a hit with Besiktas supporters and bid a fond farewell in his last game for the club. He wrote on Instagram:

"I am saying goodbye for now to follow my dreams, but I want to inform you that I will be the volunteer ambassador of Beşiktaş fans no matter who I talk to all over the world, I will tell you about the greatness of this fan. I thank our great fan for the respect and love shown to me. I love you guys so much."

The Dutchman isn't enjoying as much love from Manchester United fans following his antics in the side's 7-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday (March 5). He stirred up controversy by touching the Merseysiders' 'This is Anfield' sign. He has since explained why, but supporters are still enraged.

Manchester United target David Raya expected to leave Brentford in the summer

David Raya could be available in the summer.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Brentford goalkeeper Raya, 27, as a potential replacement for David de Gea. The latter's contract expires at the end of the season and the Red Devils are yet to make a decision over his future.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Raya is expected to leave the Bees in the summer, potentially paving the way for United to swoop in. He has turned down two contract proposals from Thomas Frank's side and is waiting for a big move.

David Raya has the best save success rate (75.2%) in the Premier League this season

Raya has kept eight clean sheets in 25 games across competitions. He ranks first in the Premier League in terms of the percentage of shots saved. He also sits third in the rankings for goalkeepers' passing speed in the league. Ten Hag ideally likes his shot-stoppers to be accomplished with the ball at their feet.

Frank has gone on record to say that Raya will cost at least £40 million. He has two years left on his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

