Manchester United star Mason Mount wanted by European giants in loan-to-buy transfer: Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly eyeing a loan move to sign Mason Mount from Manchester United. The Serie A side are keen on getting him in the summer with an option to sign him permanently.

As per a report by Todo Fichajes, Inter Milan are looking to take advantage of Mount's issues at Manchester United and lure him to San Siro. They believe that the midfielder has no future under Ruben Amorim and will be better off joining the Italian side next season.

United signed Mount for a reported £60 million from Chelsea, but the midfielder has had injury issues since. He has played just 32 matches for the Red Devils in the last two seasons and has scored just once and assisted as many times.

Mount is not thinking of leaving Old Trafford and is keen on making it work at the club. However, his future depends on Amorim, who has until the end of the season to decide his squad for next season.

Mason Mount among 13 Manchester United players Paul Parker wants gone

Former Manchester United full back Paul Parker has named 13 players he did not want at Manchester United next season.

He named Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Joshua Zirkzee as the other players who are not good enough to be at the club and told BonusCodeBets:

“I mean, yeah, from the current squad, there are 13 players I would want to leave Manchester United. From the first team squad. Many of them are quite obvious. I hope it will not take two or three transfer windows, but it can be tough to get rid of them because of their high wages."

"Højlund is the one I am not really sure about. I don’t think he is good enough, but he is young and he has some potential. I would like to bring in an experienced centre forward who he can learn from. Potentially, he can become good, we just haven’t seen enough from him yet.”

“Casemiro and Eriksen are still good players, but they won’t get much football. So, for them, it’s more a case of doing what’s right for them. They deserve to play more football. Maguire is obvious to me, but people keep finding excuses for him. He is just not good enough and he is a big issue. It has carried on too long with him.”

Rashford and Antony are already out on loan for the rest of the season while Casemiro has confirmed his decision to stay at the club for the rest of his contract.

