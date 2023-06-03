Manchester United star open to Bundesliga move this summer - Reports

Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga is open to moving to the Bundesliga amidst interest from RB Leipzig, according to Sky Deutschland (via Inside Futbol).

Elanga, who has been with the Red Devils since 2015, rose to prominence during Ralf Rangnick's stint as the club's interim manager last term. The attacker played 26 games, including 16 starts, across competitions under the German, bagging three goals and two assists.

The Sweden international continued to feature regularly for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag in the first half of the season. He made 13 appearances across competitions for the club before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in November.

However, Elanga, 21, has found playing time tough to come by at Old Trafford since December. The attacker has not played for the Red Devils in the Premier League since their 7-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in March. His last appearance for the club across competitions came in the 3-0 defeat against Sevilla in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinals in April.

It appears that the Swede doesn't have a place in Ten Hag's plans for the future, as he's among the players Manchester United are prepared to consider offers for. It emerged earlier this week that the Red Devils would sell the attacker for £10 million.

Bundesliga club Leipzig have been credited with an interest in signing Elanga ahead of the 2023-24 season. According to the aforementioned source, the youngster is also willing to move to Germany as he looks set to end his eight-year spell at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately for Elanga, he's not a priority target for Leipzig, as per the report. Die Rotten Bullen do not appear to have immediate plans to step up their interest in the Manchester United attacker. It remains to be seen if they change their stance later in the window.

RB Leipzig have bid rejected for attacker by Manchester United's rivals Liverpool

Anthony Elanga is not the only attacker RB Leipzig are targeting in the Premier League this summer. The Bundesliga club have also been linked with a move for Liverpool talent Fabio Carvalho.

Carvalho appears to be of more interest to Leipzig than the Manchester United attacker, as they have already made a bid for the Portuguese. It emerged earlier this week that the German club have had an offer turned down by Liverpool to sign the attacker.

The Reds are aware of Carvalho's desire to play regularly but have not sanctioned a permanent exit for him. They're exploring loan options for the former Fulham talent. There are also suggestions that Jurgen Klopp's side could consider selling him if a buy-back clause is included in any potential agreement.

Carvalho made 21 appearances across competitions for Liverpool after arriving from Fulham last summer, scoring thrice. Although the Reds have turned down an offer, a move to Leipzig remains an option for the attacker.

Poll : 0 votes