Manchester United star ready to take massive wage cut to force exit this summer - Reports 

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is reportedly willing to take a massive wage cut to leave the club this summer. According to the Corriere dello Sport, the English attacker is willing to reduce his salary by £200,000-a-week in order to complete a move to Juventus (via Daily Mail).

Sancho clearly has no future at Old Trafford after he played the entirety of the previous season on loan at Chelsea. While there were rumors of the winger potentially signing a permanent deal with the Blues, his wage demands seemed to have acted as a stumbling block.

As a result, Sancho is said to be negotiating terms with Juventus at the moment. However, a move is not guaranteed, with the player's contract in Manchester expiring in the summer of 2026 and the Red Devils demanding £25 million to let him go.

Reports of a swap deal for Sancho have also been suggested, with Douglas Luiz, Dusan Vlahovic and Timothy Weah going the other way. Even if a permanent deal with the Serie A outfit does not go through, the 25-year-old could reportedly still join the side on loan.

Last season, he made 31 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, bagging three goals and five assists. Things never really worked out for him at Manchester United, where he registered 83 appearances, scoring 12 goals and six assists.

A move to Juventus will be beneficial for Sancho, given that the Turin-based side are competing in the UEFA Champions League next season. They could also challenge for the Serie A title after finishing fourth in the 2024/25 campaign.

Manchester United confident of completing deal for Bryan Mbeumo despite delay- Reports

Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo is reportedly growing frustrated over the fact that Manchester United are unable to finalise a deal for the attacker. Despite these slight setbacks, reports state that the Red Devils are confident of getting the deal over the line for the Cameroon international (via Manchester Evening News).

The issues at the moment seems to be the transfer fee, with the Bees demanding in excess of £63 million to sell the player. This sum may seem quite exorbitant, with just a year left on Mbeumo's deal.

That being said, the attacker has shown his quality in the previous campaign, scoring 20 times and providing eight assists in 38 Premier League matches. He can operate off the right flank and play down the middle.

