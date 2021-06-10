Manchester United star could stay and fight for a place in the first team amidst interest from PSG - Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is set to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place in the team next season, according to reports. De Gea lost his place in the team towards the fag end of last season as he made just two appearances in the last 10 games in the Premier League.

Although the Spaniard was recalled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the Europa League final, De Gea failed to take his chance as he couldn’t save a single penalty in the shoot-out.

Dean Henderson’s performances forced Solskjaer to hand him more playing time, but it’s still unclear who will be the club’s first-choice custodian next season.

There have been several reports claiming De Gea’s role as first-choice at Manchester United could be over, with Henderson getting a more sustained run next season. This has led to rumors that the club might sell David de Gea.

The Sun, however, has claimed that De Gea is expected to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place in the team.

David de Gea attracting interest from PSG amidst uncertain future at Manchester United

Manchester United are preparing for a big summer transfer window and are expected to sign Tom Heaton as a backup goalkeeper.

That could signify that they will sell De Gea if they receive a good offer for the Spaniard. PSG is currently interested in signing De Gea, but the Parisians have also been linked with Gianluigi Donnarumma, a free agent.

Manchester United values De Gea at around £60 million, and selling him will give them the funds to strengthen in other areas of the pitch.

Dean Henderson fires fresh David de Gea warning with bullish Man Utd declarationhttps://t.co/aIYuWdO11V pic.twitter.com/dyKtHMqzxu — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 9, 2021

De Gea’s high wages – he currently earns £375k a week – will be a stumbling block for most clubs, though. So he could very well remain at Manchester United.

Dean Henderson, De Gea’s rival for a spot in the first-team, remains bullish about playing more regularly next season and is pushing for a place in the main playing XI.

“I've spoken about this for years. Whether it's get me in trouble speaking about it, whether it holds me back at certain times, it probably does.

“But at the end of the day it'll happen one day and I know it'll happen, so I'm just going to keep working hard day in, day out and my time will come. I've just got to be ready for when that time comes.”

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Arjun Panchadar