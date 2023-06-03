Manchester United star's injury could spoil transfer plans for Erik ten Hag - Reports

Manchester United reportedly may have difficulty offloading Anthony Martial due to his injury woes.

Erik ten Hag has said that Martial has suffered a muscle tear and could face a long recovery time. The French striker was forced off in the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Fulham in the final game of the league season. The United boss said regarding the extent of Martial's injury (via The Daily Mail):

"Yeah going to be a long one, but how long we don't know. We have to do more assessment."

Manchester United are believed to have put Martial up for sale this summer, but the injury could scupper those plans, per the aforementioned source.

The 27-year-old's entire spell at Old Trafford has been hampered by injury issues, and this season was no different The French striker has been sidelined four times in the league, missing 17 games due to fitness problems.

Martial has featured 29 times across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing two assists. His latest injury has ruled him out of his side's FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City on Saturday (June 3).

The Frenchman has a year remaining in his contract, with the club having the option to extend it by a year. The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane sits atop their transfer wishlist but may have to pay around the £100 million mark. The English striker is a proven goalscorer, bagging 32 goals in 49 games across competitions this season. He has no such problem with injuries and is at his physical peak.

Martial, meanwhile, arrived at Manchester United from AS Monaco in 2013 for £58 million. He was signed as the world's most expensive teenager at the time and elicited comparisons with Thierry Henry. However, his injury woes have plagued his stint at Old Trafford.

Manchester United open to selling Fred this summer

Fred could depart Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Fred who has a year left on his contract.

Football Insider reports that the Brazilian midfielder is garnering interest from Fulham, but the Red Devils aren't rushing to offload him. They're likely to leave the final decision down to the 30-year-old.

Fred has endured a topsy-turvy time with United since arriving in 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk for £52 million. He has been unable to nail down a consistent starting berth in midfield. That was again the case under Ten Hag this season, as Fred started only 22 of 55 games, scoring six goals and providing as many assists.

The Brazilian has been a trustworthy utility player this season under Ten Hag but may want more game time.

