Manchester United star could seek Old Trafford exit after being ‘not happy’ with Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood could reportedly seek a move away from Old Trafford after being upset with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to El Nacional [via The Mirror].

Greenwood has established himself as a regular for Manchester United since making his debut for the side against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2019. The 20-year-old has scored 34 goals and provided 12 assists from 122 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far.

The England international was a key player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season. However, Mason Greenwood has fallen down the pecking order following Ralf Rangnick's arrival as Manchester United's interim manager.

Greenwood started Manchester United's last two Premier League games off the bench. The player is now becoming increasingly frustrated with his situation under Ralf Rangnick.

According to the aforementioned source, Mason Greenwood is upset with his lack of playing time under the German tactician. The forward is also unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo's influence in the dressing room.

Mason Greenwood is reportedly not pleased with how Cristiano Ronaldo is always the first name on the teamsheet. He is also upset with how the Portugal international has assumed control of the Manchester United dressing room despite only joining them in the summer.

Unhappy with his lack of playing time and Cristiano Ronaldo's influence, Mason Greenwood is reportedly considering the possibility of leaving Manchester United. The youngster is aware that he can attract transfer interest from other clubs.

Arsenal, Barcelona and Juventus have already been credited with an interest in Greenwood. It remains to be seen if the forward's situation will lead to him leaving the club next year.

Friction between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood at Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood have not had a good relationship at Manchester United if reports are to be believed. The 36-year-old questioned the attitude of the youngsters at Old Trafford ahead of the side's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Portugal international has also been frustrated with Mason Greenwood's tendency to shoot rather than play the ball to him when they have played together this season.

With Mason Greenwood reportedly upset with Cristiano Ronaldo, it remains to be seen how the situation will pan out. The Englishman is viewed as one of the most exciting talents to come out of the Manchester United academy in recent years and the Red Devils will not want to lose him.

