Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is reportedly closing in on a permanent move to Celtic. The Turkish goalkeeper arrived at Old Trafford last summer but has found game time hard to come by.

Turkish outlet Aksam reports that Bayindir will sign a four-year deal with the reigning Scottish Premier League champions. The fee Brendan Rodgers' Hoops are set to pay for the Turkiye international is undisclosed.

Bayindir, 26, joined Manchester United from Fenerbahce in September 2023 for £4.2 million. He was signed as backup to Andre Onana with many expecting him to get regular game time during the African Cup of Nations.

The Turkish shot-stopper only appeared on one occasion which was a 4-2 win against Newport County in the FA Cup. He was handed a winners' medal when the Red Devils won that trophy due to that one appearance.

That has been the only significant moment in Bayindir's Manchester United spell. His agent Sefa Seyrek expected his client to displace Onana as Erik ten Hag's No.1 but that hasn't happened.

Bayindir looks set to replace Joe Hart at Celtic Park after the former Manchester City goalkeeper announced his retirement. The former England international helped Rodgers' side win the SPL.

Erik ten Hag suggested Altay Bayindir would get more opportunities at Manchester United

Altay Bayindir was promised more game time.

Bayindir has endured a frustrating season that has seen him constantly remain on the bench even during cup competitions. Many expected him to come into Manchester United's XI for their Carabao Cup clash against Crystal Palace (September 26).

Ten Hag opted to start Onana instead, a decision that bemused fans given Bayindir's lack of first-team opportunities. He touched on this after a 3-0 third-round win (via the club's official website):

"You will see [if Bayindir gets a chance to play soon], but we chose against Crystal Palace in the League Cup to play Andre because both came new in and both have to adapt to the English standard."

Onana has been a mainstay in the Red Devils' side since arriving from Inter Milan for £42.7 million last summer. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has kept 13 clean sheets in 51 games across competitions but hasn't always looked the most confident.

Ten Hag delved into Bayindir's progression in training and continued to hint at future plans for the former Fenerbahce shot-stopper:

"He makes a very good impression in training, he's really developing, progressing. So we're very happy with that and we are convinced we have the two right goalkeepers in our squad to do the job for us."

It's fair to say that Ten Hag failed to live up to his promise as Bayindir looks set to leave Old Trafford with just one appearance made. He played more games for Turkiye's national team during the season (3).