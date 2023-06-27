Manchester United star signed contract extension before club backed out due to £375k-per-week wages: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea reportedly signed a new contract at lower wages but the club backed out and offered him a new proposal.

De Gea's contract with United is set to expire at the end of this month. As per The Athletic journalist Dan Sheldon, the Red Devils offered him a new contract with significantly lower wages than his current £375,000 per week.

The Spanish goalkeeper signed the deal but the club backed out. They have now offered De Gea a new contract with even lower wages than the first offer. He hasn't signed the new proposal yet.

De Gea has been a mainstay in the Manchester United goal for around a decade now. He joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2012. While he had a shaky initial spell, the Spaniard established himself as the first-choice keeper for the club. He has kept 190 clean sheets for United, the most in the club's history.

He also won the Premier League Golden Glove award last season, keeping 17 clean sheets in 38 games. However, De Gea's mistakes were one the biggest reasons for Manchester United's elimination from FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

He made two mistakes in Sevilla's 3-0 win over United in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final second leg. The Spanish side won the tie 5-2 on aggregate.

De Gea's performance in the FA Cup final was also criticized as he let in an arguably easy goal to help Manchester City win 2-1.

As per the aforementioned Athletic report, the Spaniard has interest from Saudi Arabian clubs if he decides to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United-linked Andre Onana's asking price revealed

As per journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan have set £43 million as the asking price for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Manchester United have Chelsea have been heavily linked with Onana this summer (via Metro). Both clubs are looking for goalkeeper replacements and can sign the Cameroonian ace for £43 million.

Onana, 27, was excellent for Inter Milan last season as he helped them reach the UEFA Champions League final and finish third in Serie A. He joined the Italian side from Ajax last summer and kept 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances across competitions.

Apart from his shot-stopping, Onana also garnered immense praise for his ability with the ball on his feet last season.

