Manchester United step up transfer pursuit of experienced LaLiga star as Ruben Amorim looks to make key squad replacement: Reports

Manchester United have accelerated their pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak as they look to address their goalkeeping conundrum, according to Fichajes.net (via Football 365). The Red Devils paid Inter Milan £47.2m for the services of Andre Onana in the summer of 2023, but the player has failed to live up to expectations so far.

The Cameroonian has been error prone, while his shot stopping ability has been questioned as well. Onana registered 13 clean sheets in 51 games last season, conceding 83 goals.

For context, David de Gea, whom the Cameroonian replaced, registered 25 clean sheets from 58 games in the 2022/23 campaign, conceding 61 goals. This season, Onana has managed eight clean sheets in 39 games, letting in 53 goals in the process.

Manchester United desire an upgrade on the position and have set their sights on Oblak. The Slovenian has consistently been one of the best goalkeepers in the world in the past decade.

This season, Jan Oblak has registered 14 clean sheets from 36 games across competitions. The Red Devils are pleased with his efforts and believe that he can be the ideal replacement for Onana at Old Trafford.

While the 32-year-old is under contract at the Metropolitano Stadium until 2028, he could leave at the end of this season. Manchester United could secure his services for just €30m this summer, although Manchester City are also in the race.

Was Bruno Fernandes close to leaving Manchester United last summer?

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he had an offer to leave Manchester United last summer. The Portuguese midfielder has arguably been the Red Devils' best signing in the post Alex Ferguson era.

Speaking recently, as cited by The BBC, Fernandes added that the club convinced him to stay.

"I sat with the club because I had an offer to leave. We talked about the possibility of me leaving the club or staying. They said what they wanted from me. I just asked if they still see me as part of the future of the club or not. I spoke at the time with (Erik) Ten Hag also," said Fernandes.

He continued:

"He was very clear with me, the club was very clear with me, that they thought I would be a big part of this rebuild. I thought that we could be successful."

Fernandes has registered 15 goals and 13 assists from 43 games for Manchester United this season and is under contract until 2027.

