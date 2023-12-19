Manchester United submit £22 million bid to sign Arsenal target in January: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly looked to jump ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Sacha Boey by making an offer for the Galatasaray defender.

Football Talk (via TEAMTalk) reports that the Red Devils are in contact with the Turkish outfit regarding a January move for Boey. United have offered €25.5 million (£22 million) for the right-back.

Boey's stock has grown during his time at Rams Park and Erik ten Hag will be aware of the pacey full-back's ability. His Manchester United side faced Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League group stages, and the Frenchman impressed.

The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals. He has a year and a half left on his contract with Okan Burak's side and talks between both parties are at stalemate.

Boey is open to departing Galatasaray following their elimination from the Champions League. A January exit could be on the horizon and Manchester United look to have made their move.

Ten Hag could be eyeing Boey as Aaron Wan-Bissaka's replacement. Reports claim that West Ham United are interested in the Englishman.

The Red Devils are joined in pursuit of Boey by Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta looking to bolster his squad. The Gunners have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as their right-back options but the latter is currently sidelined through injury.

Bacary Sagna is an admirer of Boey and reckons he would fit in well at the Emirates. He said (via OneFootball):

"I think he will fit perfectly into Arsenal. As a right-back too, I have to say I think he’s great. I’m sure many clubs have Sacha Boey in mind."

Boey joined Galatasaray from Stade Rennes in 2021 and has been a mainstay in the Turkish outfit's side ever since. He's made 79 appearances, scoring four goals and providing as many assists.

Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly concede defeat in the race for Andre

Andre looks set to join Fulham (Pic: Football Transfers).

Manchester United and Arsenal have both been touted with a move for Fluminese's rising star Andre. The Brazilian midfielder looks set to arrive in the Premier League but to west London with Fulham.

talkSPORT reports that the Cottagers have won the race to sign the highly-regarded 22-year-old. He is one of the latest exciting talents to emerge from Brazilian football.

Fulham look to have beaten both Manchester United and Arsenal to Andre's signature. Marco Silva's side are prepared to pay £20 million to bring him to Craven Cottage.

Andre has impressed with Fluminese, making 60 appearances across competitions last season. He's scored one goal and earned comparisons to Casemiro whom the Red Devils could have looked at him to replace.

Meanwhile, the Gunners' interest stemmed from uncertainty over the future of Thomas Partey. But, they reportedly may now be turning their attention to Everton's Amadou Onana.