Manchester United submit €85m bid to sign priority transfer target: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 05, 2025 13:11 GMT
SOCCER: AUG 03 Premier League Summer Series Manchester United vs Everton - Source: Getty
SOCCER: AUG 03 Premier League Summer Series Manchester United vs Everton - Source: Getty

Manchester United have submitted an offer of €85 million to try and sign striker Benjamin Sesko, as per reports. The Red Devils are keen on the Slovenia international, who is almost certain to leave RB Leipzig for the Premier League this summer.

Ad

Reputable journalist David Ornstein has revealed that Ruben Amorim's side have made a formal approach for the transfer of Sesko with their first offer for the striker. They have offered to pay €75 million in fixed fees plus a further €10 million in add-ons for the former Salzburg man, but Leipzig have yet to respond.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Newcastle United were the first side to make an attempt to sign Sesko this summer, with RB Leipzig turning down multiple offers for the 22-year-old frontman. The Magpies have offered up to €90 million as their total transfer package for him but have yet to reach an agreement with club or player over the move.

Manchester United have been in the market for a new striker since the start of the summer transfer window after both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failed to impress in the 2024-25 season. They were linked with Viktor Gyokeres before his move to Arsenal, as well as the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Victor Osimhen.

Ad

Highly-rated striker Sesko scored 13 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances and four goals in eight UEFA Champions League appearances in the 2024-25 season. He was absent from Leipzig's most recent pre-season friendly against Atalanta as he closes in on an exit from the club. He has a contract with the Bundesliga side until 2029, having signed a renewal last summer.

Manchester United-linked goalkeeper closes in on West Ham switch: Reports

West Ham United are closing in on agreement for the transfer of Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor on a permanent deal, as per reports. The Brazilian shot-stopper was one of those looked at by Manchester United as a possible option in the goalkeeping department this summer.

Ad
Ad

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Hammers have agreed to pay around €8.7 million for the services of the 29-year-old goaltender. Both clubs have a verbal agreement in place and only minor details separate both parties, with a full agreement expected soon.

Victor was part of the Botafogo team that won the Brasileirao Serie A and Copa Libertadores in 2024. He featured for the Brazilian giants at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, where he caught the eyes of multiple teams with his displays.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications