Manchester United submit €85m bid to sign priority transfer target: Reports

Manchester United have submitted an offer of €85 million to try and sign striker Benjamin Sesko, as per reports. The Red Devils are keen on the Slovenia international, who is almost certain to leave RB Leipzig for the Premier League this summer.Reputable journalist David Ornstein has revealed that Ruben Amorim's side have made a formal approach for the transfer of Sesko with their first offer for the striker. They have offered to pay €75 million in fixed fees plus a further €10 million in add-ons for the former Salzburg man, but Leipzig have yet to respond.Newcastle United were the first side to make an attempt to sign Sesko this summer, with RB Leipzig turning down multiple offers for the 22-year-old frontman. The Magpies have offered up to €90 million as their total transfer package for him but have yet to reach an agreement with club or player over the move.Manchester United have been in the market for a new striker since the start of the summer transfer window after both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failed to impress in the 2024-25 season. They were linked with Viktor Gyokeres before his move to Arsenal, as well as the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Victor Osimhen.Highly-rated striker Sesko scored 13 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances and four goals in eight UEFA Champions League appearances in the 2024-25 season. He was absent from Leipzig's most recent pre-season friendly against Atalanta as he closes in on an exit from the club. He has a contract with the Bundesliga side until 2029, having signed a renewal last summer.Manchester United-linked goalkeeper closes in on West Ham switch: ReportsWest Ham United are closing in on agreement for the transfer of Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor on a permanent deal, as per reports. The Brazilian shot-stopper was one of those looked at by Manchester United as a possible option in the goalkeeping department this summer.Fabrizio Romano reports that the Hammers have agreed to pay around €8.7 million for the services of the 29-year-old goaltender. Both clubs have a verbal agreement in place and only minor details separate both parties, with a full agreement expected soon.Victor was part of the Botafogo team that won the Brasileirao Serie A and Copa Libertadores in 2024. He featured for the Brazilian giants at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, where he caught the eyes of multiple teams with his displays.