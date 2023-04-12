Manchester United suffer blow as midfielder gets ruled out of Europa League clash against Sevilla: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has reportedly been ruled out of his side's clash with Sevilla on Thursday (April 13).

Manchester Evening News reports that McTominay has become the latest name to be ruled out of the fixture. The Red Devils host Los Nervionenses at Old Trafford in the first-leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie. However, Erik ten Hag's side have been blighted by injuries heading into the encounter.

McTominay did not train with his Manchester United teammates at Carrington on Wednesday ahead of the game. However, club sources have insisted that his injury isn't too serious.

The Scot has found form recently and bagged the opener in United's 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday (April 8). He also shone for Scotland during the international break in March. He scored a brace as Steve Clarke's men surprisingly beat Spain in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying action.

However, McTominay will not be available for the clash against Manchester United's fourth Spanish opposition of their Europa League campaign. He joins Marcus Rashford (muscular), Luke Shaw (hamstring), and Alejandro Garnacho (ankle) on the sidelines. Fortunately for Ten Hag, Christian Eriksen made a return to action for the first time since January in the win over Everton.

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen still hasn't received his Carabao Cup winners' medal

Christian Eriksen is still awaiting his Carabao Cup winners' medal.

Manchester United won their first trophy since 2017 when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final in February. Eriksen played no part in the final as he was still recovering from his ankle injury.

However, the Dane has made four appearances in the competition so he was entitled to to a winners' medal. That medal is yet to be handed to the midfielder as he revealed to Manchester United's official website:

“I haven’t got it yet, no. I’m supposed to get one. I will get a medal at some point. It’s different though when you don’t play in the final. "

Eriksen then touched on attending the match as a spectator during the celebrations rather than having played in the final itself:

Obviously [those who played] get it [winners medal] on the pitch, celebrate and do their stuff. And there’s me limping around in a boot, trying not to do too much. But still you want to be a part of it.”

The Dane will look to help the Red Devils add more silverware to their trophy cabinet as they face Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals. Ten Hag's side are also in the FA Cup semifinals, facing Brighton & Hove Albion on April 23.

Poll : 0 votes