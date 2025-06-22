Manchester United suffer blow as target wants to join AC Milan - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly suffered a major blow in their pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. As reported by TBR Football, the Serbia international is keen on a move to AC Milan despite interest from several Premier League sides.

Juventus have reportedly offered Vlahovic to multiple Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Nottingham Forest. Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United have also reportedly inquired about the striker's situation.

With Vlahovic's current deal at the Juventus Stadium expiring in 2026, the Old Lady are reportedly ready to offload him at a cut-price deal. As per TBR Football, they are willing to listen to offers just over £20 million for the 25-year-old.

It has been claimed that the coveted striker is keen on a reunion with former Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri at AC Milan. He is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to join the Rossoneri.

Expectations were high from Vlahovic when he joined Juventus from Fiorentina in 2022 in a deal worth a reported €70 million. However, he has not quite managed to live up to his price tag at the Turin-based club.

The Serbia international has scored 56 goals and provided 14 assists in 143 appearances for Juventus. He has missed 25 games with injury problems at Juventus and fell down the pecking order behind Randal Kolo Muani last season.

Pundit urges Manchester United to hijack Chelsea's move for star forward

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder Didi Hamann has urged Manchester United to make a move for Jamie Gittens. Chelsea have been heavily linked with the Borussia Dortmund youngster and have even seen two bids rejected by the Bundesliga giants.

Hamann has hailed Gittens as a top talent and insisted that Niko Kovac has failed to bring the most out of the 20-year-old. He has claimed that the English wonderkid could be a solid addition to Ruben Amorim's Manchester United. Hamann told InstantWithdrawalBettingSites.com, as quoted by GOAL:

"I think Borussia Dortmund has been a great place for Jamie Gittens, he played a huge role and scored goals and got assists, but that stopped when Niko Kovac came in. Chelsea will be fully aware of that, the player has made it clear he wants to leave but he is under contract, I would say that Dortmund are not in the strongest position because the manager wants hardworking players and Gittens isn't that type of player."

The pundit added:

"I think he will leave Dortmund but they won't get the money they want. Chelsea have an abundance of players, I think he could make a real difference at Manchester United, he is young but he has stood out and I think that might be the player for them to chase."

Gittens followed the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham to make a name for himself in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. He joined the German side in 2020 from Manchester City and has made 107 appearances for the BVB so far contributing with 17 goals and 14 assists.

