Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo held showdown talks with Ralf Rangnick and demanded he drop Harry Maguire in January - Reports

According to The Athletic's Adam Crafton, Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo notably held talks with former manager Ralf Rangnick concerning Harry Maguire. This happened earlier in the year, when the German tactician was still in the Old Trafford dugout.

Crafton reports that Ronaldo was with a group of other players, including World Cup winners Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba. The formidable contingent, who spoke with Rangnick at Carrington, did not include the club's captain, Harry Maguire.

Cristiano Ronaldo's issues were clearly stated, with the Portugal international noting that captain Maguire needed to be benched following the centre-back's faltering form.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



Among the Portuguese’s concerns were playing in a two-man frontline - preferably with Edinson Cavani - and the selection of Harry Maguire.



@AdamCrafton_ Cristiano Ronaldo was among the cohort of Manchester United players who approached Ralf Rangnick in February.Among the Portuguese’s concerns were playing in a two-man frontline - preferably with Edinson Cavani - and the selection of Harry Maguire. #MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo was among the cohort of Manchester United players who approached Ralf Rangnick in February.Among the Portuguese’s concerns were playing in a two-man frontline - preferably with Edinson Cavani - and the selection of Harry Maguire. #MUFC📝 @AdamCrafton_

Rangnick expressed concerns that it was improper for them to have such discussions without the captain present, but Ronaldo reacted by stating his belief that Maguire was "part of the problem". The discussions made some players at the meeting feel uncomfortable, and they eventually apologized.

The Portuguese forward also raised tactical issues with Rangnick, calling for the manager to play a two-man frontline that would include himself and Edinson Cavani. Ronaldo was clearly unhappy with being the sole attacking option up front, and made demands regarding changing the tactic.

Rangnick is no longer with Manchester United, with the 64-year-old now plying his trade as manager of the Austrian national team. Of the named players in the delegation that went to see the German tactician, only Ronaldo and Varane remain at Old Trafford, with Pogba now at Juventus.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?: Reports

With less than 48 hours to go before the transfer window closes, the Portuguese forward needs to make an urgent decision if he does not want to remain at Old Trafford.

Corriere dello Sport has already reported that Ronaldo is not too interested in a potential move to Napoli, but it seems like a move within England might suit him.

According to Football.London, the United forward has held off on making a decision to join Partenopei in the hopes that Chelsea might come for him.

The Blues were notably interested in his signature earlier in the transfer window, but manager Thomas Tuchel decided against the move. It is also believed that if Chelsea cannot pull off signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, they might reconsider signing the Manchester United sharpshooter.

There is currently no telling where Cristiano Ronaldo's future lies, especially with his hopes of playing in the Champions League set to be dashed if he doesn't leave Old Trafford. With just hours left, however, the 37-year-old will need to make an urgent decision soon.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar