Manchester United superstar gives 'positive indications' about Saudi transfer as Al-Ittihad hold initial talks: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly holding initial talks with Saudi side Al-Ittihad over Raphael Varane.

According to Saudi journalist Nawaf Al-Aqeel (via TheUnitedStand), Varane has given 'positive indications' that he's open to playing in the Saudi Pro League. The Frenchman has been at Old Trafford since 2021 and has two years left in his contract.

Varane, 30, is an integral member of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United starting lineup. He scored the winner in their season-opening 1-0 win at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, with plenty of Europe's highest-profile players heading to Saudi Arabia, it appears that the French defender is the latest target. Al-Ittihad already have two familiar faces at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, with Varane's former France teammates Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante playing there.

The Red Devils defender retired from international football in February to prolong his club career. He featured 34 times across competitions last season, helping Manchester United keep 13 clean sheets.

Sports Zone claim that Benzema and Kante have been trying to convince Varane on a move to Al-Ittihad. His representatives have also been contacted by the reigning Saudi Pro League champions.

However, with little time left in the summer transfer window, it remains to be seen if Manchester United sanction a move for Varane. They have been linked with several defenders this summer, including Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard.

A move for Pavard has reportedly stalled due to Harry Maguire's refusal to leave Old Trafford. If Varane were to depart, that could pave the way for his compatriot to arrive as his replacement.

Manchester United's Raphael Varane hits out at FA for fixture overload

Varane retired from the France national team.

Varane's retirement from international football earlier this year took many by surprise. The Frenchman is only 30, and usually players continue playing for their nation beyond that age.

However, Varane indicated at the time that he was retiring from international football to prolong his career. Injury issues have hit the former Real Madrid defender recently, as he missed 17 games for Manchester United last season.

Varane has been left disappointed after holding talks with the FA concerning the grueling scheduling of fixtures. He tweeted:

"We had a meeting last week with the FA... From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games. The schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for players physical and mental well-being."

The Frenchman went on to reveal how players would be forced to play longer games in the new season. He asked why their voices weren't being heard:

"Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players.

"We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?"

There have been several injuries at the start of the new Premier League season. Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku and Aston Villa duo Emiliano Buendía and Tyrone Mings have all suffered serious knee injuries.

Yet, the FA continues to snub calls for more care for players' well-being. Instead, they push forward plans to make the action even more intense.