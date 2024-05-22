Manchester United superstar receives huge contract offer from Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for a reunion: Reports

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly received a lucrative contract offer from Al-Nassr to link back up with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese playmaker has two years left on his contract but there have been suggestions he could part ways this summer.

Attacking Football reports that Al-Alami have offered him a contract likely to double his current earnings at Old Trafford. The 64-cap Portugal international has been with the club since January 2020 and is one of Erik ten Hag's most important players.

Fernandes, 29, has registered 15 goals and 12 assists in 47 games across competitions this season. It's been a disappointing campaign for Manchester United as they finished eighth in the league.

The former Sporting CP skipper touched on his situation a few weeks ago and admitted his future wasn't only in his hands:

"Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it? A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time you have to want him to stay."

Fernandes is interested in signing a new contract with Manchester United but the club's new owners INEOS aren't prioritizing this. They want to prevent the Red Devils from continuing to shell out high wages and are taking his age and length of contract into account.

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing to make the deal happen. He spent a year and a half playing alongside Fernandes at Old Trafford before departing in November 2022 and eventually joining Al-Nassr in January 2023.

Bruno Fernandes remained tight-lipped over Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exit

Bruno Fernandes didn't want to choose sides following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure was wrapped in controversy after he gave an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. The five-time Ballon d'Or slammed the club's owners The Glazers, and Ten Hag, while also questioning the mentality of youth players.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner left Old Trafford by mutual consent shortly after that interview. His frustrations stemmed from being handed a more withdrawn role under Ten Hag.

Fernandes was still in close contact with Ronaldo, 39, as they prepared for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was asked about his compatriot's exit (via Manchester Evening News):

"It was good for me while it lasted... I don’t feel uncomfortable. I don’t have to pick a side. It was a dream come true to play with Cristiano [at United] but nothing lasts forever."

Cristiano Ronaldo made a blockbuster return to Manchester United in August 2021, a move that stunned the football world. He flourished in the 2021-22 campaign despite his side's woes with 24 goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions.

Ten Hag arrived in July 2022 and the pair were at loggerheads over the iconic forward's game time. He managed just three goals and two assists in 16 games across competitions, starting four league games.