Manchester United takeover latest: The Glazers have accepted massive bid to sell Red Devils this summer - Reports

Sheikh Jassim has reportedly won the race to become Manchester United's new owner.

Qatari outlet Al-Watan (via The Mirror) reports that an announcement should be made soon confirming that Sheikh Jassim's proposal for the club has been successful. The Qatari banker made a fifth and final bid for the Red Devils last week.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has been rivaled by INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the race for Manchester United. There had been suggestions that the British businessman was the frontrunner which led to a final bid being lodged.

This appears to have been successful per the report from Al-Watan. The Qatari outlet is owned by Sheikh Jassim's father Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

There was a spike in Manchester United's PLC stocks which hints that the New York Stock Exchange have reacted to something regarding the takeover. However, this may just be down to the reports that have come out.

Sheikh Jassim is attempting to purchase 100% of the Old Trafford giants and his bid is said to be around £5 billion, per Sky Sports. If the Qatari banker is successful it will bring an end to The Glazers' 18-year ownership of the Premier League outfit.

The Glazers announced last November that they were exploring strategic alternatives for the club. This quickly led to a two-horse race between Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe. The INEOS billionaire's offer is for 60% of the club and he would be open to Avram and Joe Glazer remaining on the board in some capacity.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi denies involvement in Manchester United takeover

Nasser Al-Khelaifi dismissed claims he was involved in Sheikh Jassim's takeover.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has downplayed suggestions that he has been involved in Sheikh Jassim's takeover bid.

Reports claimed that the Al-Khelaifi had been contacted by the Glazers as they looked to squeeze out more money from Sheikh Jassim. It was claimed that the Parisian president was involved in talks between the Manchester United owners and the prospective buyer.

However, Al-Khelaifi has firmly shot down those claims by insisting he hasn't been involved. He said (via The Sun):

“Paris St-Germain is my club, in my heart, and I have nothing to do with Manchester United. It makes me laugh. I am Qatari, right? If people ask me my opinion, I will answer them for sure — and that’s what they do."

Al-Khelaifi has been PSG's president since 2011 and has made waves in European football since. He has overseen transformation at the Parc des Princes that has coincided with nine Ligue 1 titles. However, despite the Qatari links it appears he is not influencing Sheikh Jassim's bid.

