Manchester United in talks to sign £38 million-rated Spanish midfielder - Reports 

Manchester United are lining up a move for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, according to reports in Italy. The Red Devils are keen on signing a midfielder and are waiting for Frenkie de Jong to make a decision.

Manchester United have opened discussions with Ruiz's entourage as per journalist Ciro Venerato on CalcioNapoli24.

Erik ten Hag wants a midfielder signed before the window closes, but the aforementioned report suggests the Premier League side are yet to contact Napoli for Ruiz.

Venerato said:

"Manchester United made an attempt with Fabian's entourage."

Napoli are open to selling Ruiz this summer as he is in the final year of his contract. The Spaniard has not penned a new deal and can walk away as a free agent next summer. Moreover, he can sign a pre-contract with any side after January.

Manchester United have been keen on signing Frenke de Jong from Barcelona, but the Dutchman reportedly wants to stay at Camp Nou.

Manchester United told to sign Serie A midfielder

Football pundit Kevin Campbell has urged United to ditch their interest in Frenkie de Jong and make a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything 🎩 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything https://t.co/g2mILd2wPx

Campbell believes the 27-year-old will be a good option and told Football Insider:

"He's a really top player. He has been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle as well... If Man United come into town and put the money down, I think Lazio's ears will really prick up. Is it a risk? I don't think so. I have watched him play. He is an exciting player. Yes, he has never played in the Premier League before. He might take a little bit of time to adapt, but I'm confident he could cut it here.

"Frenkie de Jong is a player Ten Hag already knows. He knows what he brings and what he can get out of him, so I understand why he would be the preference. But if they cannot get De Jong, Milinkovic-Savic would be a great option."

United are said to be frustrated with their move for De Jong and could opt for other targets if the Dutchman does not make a quick decision.

