Manchester United target a £68m move for La Liga star - Reports

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil is reportedly handling contract negotiations with Marcos Llorente amid interest from Manchester United.

Manchester United are set for a summer splurge in the coming transfer window, and have been linked with a £68 million move for Llorente.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their midfield with more dynamic players this summer as they look to replace the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic.

Although Llorente isn’t a defensive-minded midfielder, his box-to-box ability and goal-scoring prowess are attracting Manchester United’s interest.

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a £68m bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) May 13, 2021

As per Mirror, Miguel Angel Gil, Atleti’s CEO has already met Llorente’s agent several times even though his contract doesn’t expire until 2024.

Manchester United’s summer clear-out and the arrival of potential new faces

Manchester United are prepping for a big summer ahead as they hope to close the gap on Manchester City on the pitch.

The Red Devils need to offload some of their underperforming stars, but doing so in a pandemic-hit market might prove to be difficult.

It will be interesting to see how Manchester United use Llorente should they sign him. The Red Devils could use him in place of Scott McTominay in midfield owing to his work rate and goal-return.

Signing him will be easier said than done, though, as Atletico Madrid are in a good position right now. The ball is firmly in their court as Llorente has nearly three years left on his contract.

Top 5 league midfielders G+A contributions in all competitions:



🇵🇹 44 - Bruno Fernandes

🇧🇪 26 - Kevin De Bruyne

🇦🇲 26 - Henrikh Mkhitaryan

🇪🇸 25 - Marcos Llorente

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 24 - Phil Foden



In league of his own. 👑 pic.twitter.com/dhy2TLt9fs — Rocco 🔴 (@UtdRocco) May 13, 2021

Atletico Madrid are also expected to win La Liga this season, with many of the members of the current squad happy with the direction the club are in under Simeone.

Manchester United are also looking to sign another centre-back and a right-winger this summer, which could potentially impact their decision to sign Llorente.

Should they spend the bulk of their transfer budget on Jadon Sancho, their priority signing this summer, Llorente could become out of reach owing to his high price tag.

A lot might depend on how many players Manchester United are able to offload this summer, as they have several fringe players who haven’t played much this season.