Manchester United target seven stars ahead of summer window as Ruben Amorim plots squad overhaul: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly planning a squad overhaul in the summer and are eyeing as many as seven players. Reputed journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that Ruben Amorim is looking to freshen up his squad in the summer.

As reported by Bailey, Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha is the top target for Manchester United. However, they want the Brazil international to play as an attacking midfielder rather than as a number nine. Bailey told Unitedinfocus, as quoted by Teamtalk:

“Cunha’s people have held talks over the weekend, which they feel went well. United are more guarded over the talks, but confirmed they did take place and that he is a player they admire. United sources confirm that they believe Cunha would be deployed as an attacking midfielder in the Amorim system, behind a new striker. Wolves definitely won’t accept less than his clause, but will be looking at how big the initial figure is from United.”

Bailey also claimed that Ruben Amorim also wants to reunite with Francisco Trincao having formerly managed him at Sporting CP. The Red Devils are also understood to be keen on youngsters Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg, Rayan Cherki, and Tyler Dibling. Bailey added:

“Francisco Trincao is a player they really like, Amorim knows him, and the player is willing to make the move to Old Trafford. Regarding young options – as we know, United love Jobe Bellingham in terms of analytics, and Chris Rigg as a player – in an ideal world, they want one of the first choices plus one of these two. Rayan Cherki, they admire his talent hugely, likewise with Tyler Dibling – both are seen as options at this stage. But not priorities."

As claimed by Bailey, Manchester United also admire Argentine wonderkid Franco Mastantuono. However, the reporter insisted that the River Plate youngster wants to move to Spain. Bailey said:

“Franco Mastantuono is in the Rigg thinking, regarded as a generational talent, whom they have liked for a long time. The major issue with him is the belief that he wants to move to Spain. This has been the overriding belief since he first attracted interest… and one reason why no Premier League club, such as United, Chelsea, Liverpool, etc, have not stepped up to this point.”

Amorim has failed to steady the ship at Manchester United having taken over at the club in November 2024. The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League table but have still made it to the Europa League semi-finals.

Manchester United set price tag on Andre Onana: Reports

Manchester United will reportedly demand around £20 million for Andre Onana in the summer. As reported by The Mirror, the Red Devils are not prioritizing the sale of the Cameroon international at the moment.

Ruben Amorim is reportedly looking to sign several quality outfield players across the pitch and a new keeper is not a priority. While Manchester United reportedly admire Royal Antwerp keeper Senne Lammens, they are ready to trust Onana for another season.

However, Onana could be sold if the Red Devils receive an offer worth £20 million for the 29-year-old. The Cameroonian joined Manchester United in 2023 in a reported £47.2 million deal from Inter Milan but has failed to live up to his price tag.

He has made 96 appearances for United till date, conceding 144 goals and keeping 23 clean sheets. He has often made headlines for his high-profile errors during his time at Old Trafford.

