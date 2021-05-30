Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club could offer superstar in Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal, Red Devils linked with Serie A defender, and more — 29th May, 2021

Manchester United continue to be linked with a plethora of players ahead of the transfer market. New director of football John Murtough has his work cut out for him as the squad needs a fair bit of strengthening in various areas. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also alluded to the Red Devils' needs, saying they need to make a few improvements to the starting XI.

Manchester United linked with Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with a move to Old Trafford on several occasions in the past. The Senegalese star is one of the most highly-rated defenders in Serie A and has been the subject of interest from several top clubs. While Koulibaly has generally been deemed too expensive for clubs in the past, the situation could be different this time around.

A report from Italy claims that Napoli could be forced into making a couple of sales in order to cover up debts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This could see Koulibaly leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for a cut-price fee of €45-50m. Manchester United have been mentioned as one of the potential suitors for the soon-to-be 30-year-old.

Paul Pogba-Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal could be on the cards

Manchester United could pull off one of the biggest deals of the summer by sealing the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, as per reports in Italy. The legendary Portuguese left Old Trafford in 2009 and could be set for a return 12 years later as he is intent on departing from Italy. However, the Red Devils may have to send Paul Pogba in the other direction to facilitate the transfer.

Juventus' interest in re-signing Pogba has also been well-documented, with another recent report claiming the Frenchman would be 'the real dream' for them. A major factor in this saga is the return of Max Allegri, who is believed to be keen on the midfielder.

Even if Pogba does want the deal to go through, it remains to be seen if Manchester United will be able to afford Ronaldo's massive wages. They have also been linked with big money moves for the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Manchester United handed boost in Ben White pursuit

Manchester United could make a move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Ben White as the club look to deal with their losses, as per a report from MEN. The defender is believed to be one of the many players under consideration by Manchester United to improve their defence. They have reportedly monitored his progress closely and are interested in signing the £35m-rated star.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has recently claimed the Seagulls have lost 'over £50m purely because of COVID over the two seasons.' Manchester United could potentially capitalise on the situation and make an offer for their star defender this summer, who has also been linked with Liverpool in the past.

