Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: First signing almost done, Cristiano Ronaldo on Paul Pogba's exit and more - 2 June 2022

Erik ten Hag has started work early at Manchester United and is looking to get the transfers done soon. He will be looking to make the most of the extra time he has as the squad rebuild is a big task.

Juan Mata's exit was confirmed by the club today (June 2). Reports suggest the Red Devils are close to making a few signings too.

Without further ado, here are the top news and rumors related to Manchester United today (June 2).

Manchester United close to making first signing of the summer

As per journalist Sam Pilger, Ten Hag is set to raid his former club Ajax this summer, and his first signing will be 20-year-old defender Jurrien Timber.

The Dutchman is reportedly keen to play at Old Trafford, and the Eredivisie champions are ready to sell the defender.

The youngster is highly rated and is versatile as well. He has played regularly as a center-back but has chipped in at right-back as and when needed.

He played 43 matches in all competitions in the 2021-22 season, contributing with three goals and two assists.

Manchester City eye Manchester United target

Manchester City have become the latest club to show interest (via UtdDistrict) in Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Englishman is touted to be a target for Manchester United this summer, but they now face tough competition from their city rivals.

As per The Express, Ten Hag wants to sign two midfielders and the club are interested in signing Phillips.

Manchester City reportedly want the midfielder as a replacement for Fernandinho, who has decided to leave the club this summer. The Brazilian will be a free agent at the end of this month with his contract with City expiring.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private thoughts on Paul Pogba

Cristiano Ronaldo 'respected' Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, as per The Athletic. They claim that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wishes he played with the Frenchman longer and would have loved to team up with him at Real Madrid.

The report adds that Ronaldo saw 'variety and quality' in Pogba.

The Frenchman, however, has announced his exit from Old Trafford with his contract expiring this summer.

