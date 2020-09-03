Manchester United have announced the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax and at around €40 million, he is an absolute steal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will definitely want to kick on in the same vein and make a few more top signings that could transform this side ahead of the next season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United from 3 September 2020.

Manchester United unlikely to sign Upamecano this summer

Dayot Upamecano

Journalist Andy Mitten has claimed on the latest episode of the OTB Football podcast that the Red Devils are unlikely to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano this summer as they have several centre-backs at the club and because they have other transfer priorities.

Mitten said,

“I’m told it is unlikely this summer. The problem United have got is there are priorities in other positions and there are about four to six central defenders at the club.

“Now, if some of them are sold on, and Chris Smalling probably has the most appeal to buyers there, then that situation may change, but I’m told that is unlikely to be this summer.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken to Thiago Alcantara

Advertisement

Thiago Alcantara

The Bayern Munich centre-midfielder is all set to leave this summer and Liverpool and Manchester United have been credited with an interest. Liverpool are odds-on favourites to sign him but Manchester United are still looking to see whether a deal is feasible.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now reportedly spoken to Thiago Alcantara personally and has deemed his wage demands to be too high. The Red Devils only just signed Donny van de Beek and as there are other areas that they need to strengthen, a deal for Thiago now looks unlikely.

Re: Thiago



Solskjær has talked to Thiago personally.

But so far his wage - demands are too high @FAFiltvedt — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) September 3, 2020

Manchester United favourites to sign Reguilon after making 'interesting offer'

Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United have tabled an 'interesting offer' for Sergio Reguilon, according to AS. Reguilon's future lies away from Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane is content with his left-back options- Ferland Mendy and Marcelo and is looking to offload the 23-year-old.

Reguilon spent the last year on loan at Sevilla and knocked Manchester United out on the way to winning the UEFA Europa League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has an injury-prone Luke Shaw and academy graduate Brandon Williams as his left-backs and is looking to find an attack-minded player to compete for a starting spot.

Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli have enquired about Sergio Reguilon but only Sevilla and Manchester United have made concrete approaches. Sevilla would love to have Reguilon back but after signing Oscar Rodriguez from Real Madrid, they are looking for another loan deal.

As such, Manchester United are currently best placed to sign Reguilon as they are prepared to offer a long-term deal. Reguilon is reportedly available for less than £30 million.