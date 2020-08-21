Manchester United had an excellent finish to the season as they clinched the third place on the Premier League table. However, the players did look fatigued towards the end of the 2019-20 campaign and it's clear that Manchester United need to do some serious business in the transfer window to improve their squad depth.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United from 21 August 2020.

Manchester United launch last-minute bid for Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes

Manchester United have reportedly thrown a spanner in Arsenal's works as the Gunners' plan of securing the services of the Lille defender has now been stalled due to a late bid from the Red Devils.

Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Gabriel Magalhaes who came real close to agreeing a deal with Arsenal has now asked for more time to consider his options. Gabriel is said to cost £22.7 million and Manchester United are more than capable of meeting that price.

Man Utd have made a last minute approach to sign Gabriel Magalhaes after he was set to undergo his Arsenal medical today. pic.twitter.com/FacFpccUbe — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) August 21, 2020

Lille president Gerard Lopez confirmed that Gabriel was earlier trying to choose between Napoli and Arsenal. He said,

‘I think it’s fair to say that Arsenal is of high interest to him, Napoli is of high interest to him,’

‘We’ve given him plenty of time to make up his mind…whenever we have the number that we want (in terms of fee), feel free to choose.

‘I don’t think I’m giving up too much if I tell you that choice is going to be made probably between today and tomorrow.

Manchester United eyeing move for N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante

Manchester United are reportedly thinking about launching a bid for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman was starved of game time in the 2019/20 season as he was struggling with injuries.

The N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba partnership in the centre of midfield was one of the main driving factors behind France's 2018 World Cup triumph. The report claims that Kante might be deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea as Frank Lampard is looking to take the team in a different direction.

He has reportedly fallen down the pecking order and would find it hard to gain back his place as a regular in the side.

Manchester United to offer cash + Sergio Romero for Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish

Manchester United are reportedly still keen on signing the Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish and are now looking to offer Sergio Romero + cash in order to secure his services. Aston Villa have slapped a £75 million price tag on Grealish and are unlikely to budge.

Manchester United, meanwhile, value Jack Grealish at around £55 million and had got their £45 million + add ons bid for the 24-year-old rejected. Negotiations had thus come to a standstill. The Red Devils are now hoping to make progress by adding Romero to sweeten the deal.

Sergio Romero is easily the best backup goalkeeper in the Premier League. But with Dean Henderson coming in to provide competition for David de Gea, the Argentine's game time will be further cut short. As such, he could be encouraged to move on.