Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils' stance on Sergio Reguilon revealed, Manchester United still interested in Bayern Munich star and more: 8 September 2020

Manchester United finished their 2019-20 season on a high-note and secured a place in the UEFA Champions League. The Manchester United board is expected to back manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer window but the Red Devils have only pulled off one major signing so far.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United from 8 September 2020.

Gary Neville urges Manchester United to move on from Sancho saga

Gary Neville

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has slammed his old club's transfer tactics and urged them to move on after botching up the move for Jadon Sancho. Neville believes that Manchester City and Chelsea have left Manchester United behind with their recruitment drives.

Neville said,

"Like everyone else they had three months off because of coronavirus, so I don't think it should be the case they didn't have the resource or time to get things done.

"Chelsea got their business done, City have got three or four pieces done. I don't think timing's the issue.

"It's just a thing with United that every time they go for a player in the last four, five, six years it feels they are a little bit desperate.

"They think they can hang on but they always pay it (the asking fee) in the end.

"That's sometimes where I think you can take control, give a hard deadline and say 'we're moving away from this deal'.

Manchester United still interested in Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara

Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on the Thiago Alcantara situation. The Bayern Munich midfielder is reportedly set to leave this summer with Liverpool and Manchester United interested in securing his services.

Romano revealed,

“Thiago will NOT be present @ Bayern training center for medical tests. Key days are coming.

“Liverpool are still pushing to get him but Bayern want €30m (£27m)… and Koeman insists to have Wijnaldum as new Barça signing more than Thiago (appreciated by part of the board).

“Chelsea have not made any contact for Thiago Alcantara – just to be clear.

“Manchester United had a contact with his agent days ago but have not started any official talk with Bayern Münich. So quiet atm.

“And Jurgen Klopp would love to have Thiago as new lfc signing.'

Manchester United prioritize signing attackers over Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon impressed for Sevilla against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League semi-final

Sergio Reguilon has reportedly been offered to Manchester United. They continue to monitor the situation but according to ESPN, the Red Devils are more inclined to bringing in more attackers before the transfer deadline.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. have been linked with Jadon Sancho and with a deal remaining elusive, they are thinking about looking elsewhere. As such, the Red Devils are running out of time and do not view left-back as a position that is in immediate need of being bolstered.

Solskjaer would love to add a new left-back to the setup and move Brandon Williams to his more preferred role at right-back. However, after spending heavily on defensive reinforcements last summer, the United manager wants to add more creativity to his frontline.