Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Two midfielders on Juventus' shortlist, manager responds to Red Devils' interest in Premier League star, and more — 17th January 2021

Manchester United are less than an hour away from kicking off their high-profile clash against English champions Liverpool at Anfield. The Red Devils, one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League so far and travel to Merseyside as league leaders as they look to win their first title since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Ahead of the blockbuster encounter against Jurgen Klopp's side, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

David Moyes responds to Declan Rice transfer speculation amidst Manchester United links

West Ham manager David Moyes has dismissed transfer speculation linking his star man, Declan Rice, to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. The Red Devils and the Blues have been tipped to move for the English star, valued at £70m by the Hammers, come summer. However, Moyes — formerly of Manchester United — has confirmed that no clubs have contacted West Ham for Rice's signature as of yet, and he expects him to remain at the London Stadium.

Addressing the speculation, Moyes remarked;

"They're [the rumours] not true, we've had no contact from either of those clubs regarding Declan [Rice] and we wouldn't want any anyway. He's doing great for us, he's a big leader now, he's taken a lot of the weight off Mark Noble. He's turning out to be a really good player but also a really good boy and good around the club."

1 - Declan Rice is the first West Ham player to score for England since Matthew Upson in June 2010 (vs Germany). Opener. #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/ztHFyX8DBf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2020

Rice was at Chelsea's academy as a teenager and is currently contracted to West Ham until the summer of 2024.

Juventus considering signing Juan Mata

Juventus have become synonymous with conducting free transfers over the last few years, which has been a strategy that has helped them achieve great success in the past. If reports are to be believed, they will look to keep that trend up as they're said to be considering a move for Manchester United veteran Juan Mata.

The Spaniard is set to become a free agent come summer and is not expected to renew his contract with the club, allowing him to negotiate a free transfer away from Old Trafford. Mata has seen his role at the club diminish with every passing season and he is now effectively a fringe player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, due to which he is unlikely to remain at Manchester United.

50 - Juan Mata has now scored 50 goals in all competitions for Manchester United, with five of those coming in the League Cup. Contribution. pic.twitter.com/Sd26VwLmVH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2020

Juventus, however, will face heavy competition for Mata's signature should they be interested to sign him as the 32-year-old is also wanted by his former club Valencia CF.

Juventus want to drive down Paul Pogba's price

Juan Mata is not the only Manchester United midfielder on Juventus' radar as they are still interested in signing Paul Pogba come summer, as per Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano. The French star, who enjoyed a successful spell at Juventus after leaving Manchester United for free, is said to be on his way out of the club in the summer after his agent, Mino Raiola, infamously declared that it's 'over' for his client and the Red Devils.

Romano claims that while the Bianconeri do want to sign him, they will try to force his asking price down as he will just have a year left on his contract in the summer. Furthermore, the report also suggests that Juventus will hope that Manchester United will be more receptive towards player plus cash deals, having already rejected players such as Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, and others in the past.

