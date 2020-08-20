After an excellent showing in the second half of the 2019-20 season, Manchester United secured a third-place finish and confirmed their participation in the UEFA Champions League for the 20-21 campaign.

The Red Devils were expected to splash the cash in the transfer market, but so far it has been a relatively quiet window for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co.

Nonetheless, Manchester United continue to be linked with some of the best players in the world, while they are also trying to reignite their chase for top target Jadon Sancho.

Here are the biggest Manchester United transfer stories that have surfaced over the last 24 hours or so.

Personal terms and agent fee holding up Sancho pursuit

According to ESPN, Manchester United are still in the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer. However, the Red Devils have thus far been unable to agree personal terms with the Englishman, with ESPN exclusively revealing that there has been a deadlock with the player's camp over salary demands.

Man Utd still want Sancho, but personal terms and agent fee yet to be resolved --https://t.co/mtV2EbNEi3 — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) August 19, 2020

Manchester United are locked in talks with Borussia Dortmund and have reportedly been granted permission to talk to Sancho's agent, as they continue to chase their top target. The Bundesliga side want £108 million for the player, a figure the Red Devils have remained reluctant to match so far.

David Brooks on Manchester United's radar

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are interested in signing Bournemouth's David Brooks. The attacking midfielder is reportedly valued at £40 million and has also been watched by Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, as he looks set to leave the club this summer.

Brooks is one of Bournemouth's prized assets and has been a key player for the club since joining them two years ago from Sheffield United. The Welshman is seen as an exciting option to complement Manchester United's current crop and could secure a big-money move this summer.

Manchester United prepare double raid on Juventus

Manchester United are plotting a double raid on Juventus duo Alex Sandro and Douglas Costa, as per CalcioMercato. The pair have blown hot and cold this season for the Bianconeri and are reportedly being eyed up by the Red Devils this summer.

Paratici in London with a clear mission: to find offers for players on the transfer market. From Douglas Costa to Bernardeschi, etc. And also for Alex Sandro, if an interesting proposal arrives, it would be evaluated. [Romeo Agresti] — Juventus News - Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) August 20, 2020

Costa's season has been injury-laden once again, while Sandro has struggled to produce the goods consistently. A £74 million fee would reportedly be enough for the Red Devils to get the deal over the line, a fair price for two seasoned professionals.

Sandro would likely displace Luke Shaw from the Manchester United XI if he were to join, while Costa is seen as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

