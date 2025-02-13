Manchester United unlikely to sign Victor Gyokeres in the summer, club see PL star as more viable striker option: Reports

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Viktor Gyokeres who has been their long-term target, according to journalist Laurie Whitewell on X. The Red Devils would rather go for Liam Delap who could be a cheaper option in the summer transfer window.

It is believed that if Ipswich get relegated to the Championship division, Delap could be cheaper than his valuation in the transfer market. For context, Ipswich are ranked 19th in the Premier League standings having registered only 16 points from 24 games this season.

Meanwhile, the Englishman who is a product of Manchester City's youth system, has been impressive in attack for Ipswich this season. In 24 games, Delap has scored nine goals and registered two assists.

Trending

Delap's attacking versatility and familiarity with the Premier League could be advantageous for United if signed. However, it remains to be seen if he could withstand the massive level of expectation that's required at Old Trafford.

Delap is contracted at Ipswich till June 2029 and valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt. The aforementioned report added that Chelsea are also interested in signing Delap, while City have a £40 million buyback clause in his current contract at Ipswich.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's main transfer target Gyokeres has proven to be a formidable and trustworthy striker in recent times. His impressive performance hasn't gone unnoticed as he's on the radar of several European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

In 35 appearances for Sporting CP, Gyokeres has scored 34 goals and provided seven assists in attack this season. Given his outstanding attacking numbers, the Swede could solve the loopholes in United's striking department.

However, he's contracted at Sporting till June 2028 and valued at €75 million by Transfermarkt. There's also an €100 million release clause in his contract as seen via Transfermarkt. This is a fee that Manchester United might be unwilling to pay. Thus, the search for another alternative such as Delap.

Geovany Quenda interested in joining Manchester United in the summer - Reports

Sporting CP Vs Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Knockout Phase Play-offs1st Leg - Source: Getty

Sporting CP's right-winger Geovany Quenda is keen on joining the Red Devils, according to a report by TEAMtalk. This comes after United are reportedly interested in signing the youngster as well.

At the age of 17, Quenda has proven to be a lethal and creative winger in attack. In 37 games, the teenager has scored two goals and registered seven assists for Sporting CP.

Given his versatility to also feature on the left wing, the Portuguese forward could be Marcus Rashford's long-term replacement at Manchester United. The aforementioned report also added that Ruben Amorim is one of the main figures behind this potential deal.

Despite that TEAMtalk reported that Quenda's release clause is £83 million, it is believed that a deal could be completed for less than the above price. Quenda is contracted at Sporting CP till June 2027 and valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback