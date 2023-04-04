Manchester United want PSG superstar Lionel Messi to take Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic #7 shirt if he joins club — Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Lionel Messi is being targeted by Manchester United for a blockbuster summer move, as per a stunning report emerging from El Nacional. The outlet claims that should the Argentine make a move to the club, he could inherit Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary number seven jersey at Old Trafford.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's long-term future at PSG is currently unclear, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Lionel Messi has also been the target of whistles from the Parc des Princes faithful over the last two home games. With widespread reports suggesting he could leave France in the transfer window, Manchester United have become the latest name to be linked with a move for him.

Erik ten Hag's side are on the hunt for a marquee attacking addition to their struggling forward line, currently being led by Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst. While they remain strongly linked with the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, they could now be bolstered by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Manchester United have been left short of options up front since Mason Greenwood's suspension and Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr. The Portuguese, a former PSG target, left England for the Middle East in the winter after a controversial interview criticizing the club.

The Al-Nassr #7 is yet to be properly replaced by Manchester United, who reportedly hope to sign an established goalscorer in the upcoming window.

Manchester United and PSG to fight for Joao Felix should Lionel Messi join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Should PSG and Manchester United fail to secure the long-term future of Lionel Messi, they could turn their attention towards Chelsea's Joao Felix. The 23-year-old is currently on a six-month loan deal in West London but is believed to be on the French and English giants' list of summer targets.

Felix's parent club, Atletico Madrid, will also have a say on his future and are set to reportedly demand a figure of €120M for their attacker. The Red Devils have been interested in taking the on-loan Rojiblancos star to Old Trafford in the past.

Messi, meanwhile, is a reported (via Mirror) target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The record Saudi champions' ambitious move could see the former Barcelona man play once again in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Additionally, Al-Hilal are said to be prepared to match the Portuguese's eye-watering €220M-a-season wages should Lionel Messi join the club.

Poll : 0 votes