Manchester United want to sell first-team star to Saudi Pro League club - Reports 

Manchester United are ready to offload Andre Onana to the Saudi Pro League, according to The Sun. The Cameroonian shot-stopper has divided opinion since arriving at Old Trafford from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023.

Ad

Onana has registered nine clean sheets from 40 games across competitions this season, letting in 53 goals. New Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim isn't entirely convinced by the 28-year-old following a string of errors this season and is already looking for an upgrade.

It is believed that Manchester United have their eyes on Senne Lammens and Lucas Chevalier for the job. However, both players are already being tracked by Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola also eyeing a replacement for Ederson.

Ad

Trending

The Brazilian could be on his way to the Middle East as well, forcing the Cityzens to turn to the market. Lammens has been quite impressive for Royal Antwerp this season, while Chevalier has also caught the eye with Lille.

Both are modern goalkeepers with impressive reflexes and good skills on the ball. 22-year-old Lammens is expected to cost £30m this summer and is also wanted by West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Ad

Chevalier, meanwhile, has been tracked by the Manchester clubs for months. Both players are under contract until 2027, but Lille are likely to demand £40m for the Frenchman. Onana is under contract with Manchester United until 2028 but will be allowed to leave if Saudi clubs arrive with a suitable offer.

Will Manchester United offload Marcus Rashford this summer?

Andre Onana

Manchester United are ready to offload Marcus Rashford this summer, according to The Daily Star. The report adds that Ruben Amorim has already given his green light to the move, and the Red Devils have reportedly set a £60m asking price for the Englishman.

Ad

Rashford rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and was once considered one of the brightest young talents at the club. He was excellent in Erik ten Hag's debut campaign, but has failed to hit those heights since.

The 27-year-old had a fallout with Ruben Amorim and was shipped off on loan to Aston Villa in the winter. Rashford has done well since the move, registering four assists from nine games at Villa Park.

He has also forced his way back into the national team squad, but it hasn't been enough to inspire a change of heart at Manchester United. As such, the player is likely to be on his way at the end of this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback