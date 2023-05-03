Manchester United want to sign PSG star Neymar, willing to part ways with 23-year-old player to generate necessary funds: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to offload Jadon Sancho to generate funds for a potential permanent signing of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar in the summer.

Sancho, 23, has failed to emulate his best form at Old Trafford since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for around £73 million in 2021. Despite starting 24 games this season, he has registered just six goals and two assists so far.

According to Fichajes.net, Manchester United are prepared to cash in on Sancho this summer with a return to Borussia Dortmund deemed to be possible. They are keen to replace the Manchester City academy graduate with Neymar.

The Red Devils' board of directors are interested in luring the Brazilian away from PSG due to his world-class level. They feel that the star could boost their chances in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Neymar, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, has been rumored to be leaving the Parisians since the start of last summer. Despite his 35 goals and assists in 29 games across competitions this season, he is regarded as a failure by his club's hierarchy.

Should the former Barcelona attacker secure a transfer to Manchester United this summer, he would be a first-team starter on the left flank. He could also deputize in an advanced playmaker role or a false nine role.

As per Fichajes, PSG are prepared to entertain offers for Neymar in the region of £53 million, with his contract expiring in 2025.

Manchester United and PSG target compared to World Cup winner

Udinese legend Antonio Di Natale has likened Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with Manchester United and PSG, to 2006 FIFA World Cup winner Vincenzo Iaquinta. He told Gazzetta dello Sport:

"I like Osimhen so much for the way he attacks the space. He is a complete striker. Thinking about the past, he reminds me of Vincenzo Iaquinta for the way he attacks the space. Osimhen is always a tricky opponent."

Osimhen, 24, has been a hot topic of discussion of late due to his excellent outings for Napoli in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has netted 26 goals and contributed five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. Napoli are set to win the Serie A title due to his exploits.

According to Football Insider, PSG have prepared an exorbitant offer for Osimhen to blow Chelsea and Manchester United out of the water. They are keen to splash £134 million on the 23-cap Nigeria international this summer.

