Manchester United wanted to sign Arsenal star before he agreed new 5-year deal at Emirates - Reports

Manchester United were interested in signing Arsenal star William Saliba before he agreed a new long-term contract with the Gunners, according to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Saliba, 22, was integral to the north London giants' Premier League title push last season. The defender's importance was such that the team failed to win six of their last 11 league games after he had picked up a back injury. The rut allowed Manchester City to take the lead and clinch the title.

There were doubts about the France international's future at Arsenal, with his previous contract expiring next year. However, it emerged at the weekend that he has agreed to commit his future to the club.

Saliba has reportedly agreed to put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Mikel Arteta's side. According to the aforementioned source, there's also a provision to extend the contract by another 12 months, effectively tying the player to the club till 2028.

Paris Saint-Germain were linked with a move for the central defender amid uncertainty about his future. It appears that Les Parisiens were not the only club keeping tabs on the Frenchman's situation.

As per Hawkins, Manchester United and Bayern Munich were also interested in Saliba. Arsenal, though, fended off interest from top clubs, including arch-rivals Manchester United, to retain Saliba's services.

Saliba joined the Gunners from French club Saint-Etienne for £30 million in 2019. He did not make his debut for the Premier League giants till last August, as he had spent the previous three years on loan in France.

The defender has now made 33 appearances across competitions for Arteta's side, bagging three goals and an assist.

Arsenal and Manchester United tracking Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has bagged 23 goals and ten assists in 83 games across competitions for Ajax since joining them from Nordsjaelland for £7.8 million in 2020. He has also helped the Dutch giants win three trophies, including two Eredivisie titles.

Having spent three seasons in the Netherlands, Kudus, 22, is keen to take up a bigger challenge. Hence, he has informed Ajax of his desire to leave ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Amsterdam-based club reportedly prefer to sell Kudus this summer than allow him to enter the final two years of his contract. There are, thus, suggestions that he could available for around £40 million.

Despite the price tag, Kudus won't be short of options if he leaves the Cruyff Arena. Arsenal and Manchester United are among clubs interested in signing the Ghana international. Newcastle United are also said to be in the mix.

